Get In The Spirit With Craft Cocktails and Reading in Santa Barbara

Caroline Pardilla, one of the first cocktail bloggers in Los Angeles, is serving up her own recipes of the beloved Margarita in her new book: Margarita Time: 60+ Tequila & Mezcal Cocktails, Served Up, Over & Blended. Her tribute to the iconic cocktail has compiled over 60 recipes from mixologists across the globe.

Pardilla got her start more than 20 years ago when the cocktail renaissance first hit Los Angeles with her blog, “Caroline on Crack.” She has garnered distinctions such as LA Weekly’s “Best Bar Blogger” and “Blog Post of the Year,” and has served as drinks editor of Los Angeles Magazine. She currently serves as a judge for the LA Spirits Awards and the James Beard Awards, and recently just completed her book, Margarita Time.

To celebrate the spirit of her new book, Pardilla is hosting a book release party at Shaker Mill on Saturday, July 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. The afternoon will be sponsored by St. George Spirits, featuring a tasting and education table led by Carin Larson, showcasing some of their star spirits.

The cocktail lineup includes Shaker Mill’s most renowned Margarita, Jaguar Moon, with St. George’s Chile Vodka, as well as a bitter mezcal Margarita jello shot, and a mango-mezcal Boozy Snow Cone also gracing the lineup. With a tasty cocktail in one hand and Pardilla’s new summer read in the other, the afternoon will surely be one to remember.

Visit Shaker Mill at 418 State Street in Santa Barbara to get a taste of Margarita Time. shakermillsb.com