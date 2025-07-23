Wine Tasting and Books Come Together at Chaucer’s in Santa Barbara

For the wine and book lovers, Chaucer’s Books brings a unique night of book talk and signing with author Michael C. Higgins. The event is set for Sunday, July 27, at 4 p.m., where Higgins will dive into his book, Exploring Wine Regions: The Central Coast of California. This is the third book in the award-winning series, exploring the lesser-known areas of California wine regions.

The event features a wine tasting, offering attendees the chance to sample wines from highly acclaimed regions. Two wines will be available for tasting, the first being from Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico’s largest wine region. “It’s the wine that motivated wineries to start producing premium wines in Mexico,” Higgins said. The second wine comes from the oldest winery in North America.

Higgins is an author, photographer, and wine expert. For 20 years, he was the publisher of Flying Adventures Magazine, a lifestyle publication for wine lovers who own private planes. Following his time at the publication, he began his series, Exploring Wine Regions, where he photographed and wrote about wine regions in Central California, Mexico, Argentina, and Bordeaux.

Exploring Wine Regions: The Central Coast of California, hones in on the wine regions of California’s Central Coast, such as Monterey County, San Luis Obispo County, and Santa Barbara County. The 436-page book, which won the New York City Big Book Award’s Best Travel Book of 2024, features photographs and personal commentary from Higgins.

For more information on the book and the event, click here.