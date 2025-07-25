‘Daveapalooza’ Honors the Life of Santa Barbara’s David M. Mendoza

He died way too young, at age 49, but local musician, educator, father, husband, and friend David M. Mendoza had an extraordinary impact on many, many lives in Santa Barbara. An epic musical celebration of life in his memory will take place on Sunday, August 3, at 2 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre.

This afternoon of music will spotlight Mendoza’s impact on Santa Barbara’s music scene and pay tribute to both his contributions as a musician and his influence as an educator who inspired countless local students during his impressive career with the Santa Barbara School District.

Daveapalooza will take place August 3 | Photo: Courtesy

At the center of the event will be the 20-year reunion of Santa Barbara indie rock icons, The Hero and the Victor, Mendoza’s band, which was a staple of Santa Barbara’s vibrant indie music scene in the early 2000s. It was through the band that he met his longtime love, Angie Bertucci, who eventually became his wife and the mother to their children Dylan (age 2) and Dahlia (age 4).

Music has long played a central role in Mendoza’s life. As Angie wrote in Mendoza’s In Memoriam, “He was impossible to miss with his signature blond streak, his leopard-print creepers, and collection of wild vintage shirts. He lit up a room. In 2007, we got to tour Tokyo and play on stages throughout the city as he won over crowds using the Japanese words he learned while packing.

Our love story began in the music and continued across the globe. We backpacked through countries where Dave would jam with street musicians. We stayed in hostels or fancy hotels with equal panache, and he’d always charm the staff and become fast friends. He called me ‘G,’ and together we made music, memories, and eventually a cozy home, and a beautiful family.”

The celebration will also feature musical performances by artists who knew and loved Mendoza, including The Lineup, Cactus Jerry and the Coyotes, the Brasscals, and more.

As the family wrote: “This loss is so devastating, and the best way to say goodbye is out loud, together. So let’s cry, sing, laugh, and share the music of his life.”

All are welcome to attend, but the organizers do ask that guests register in advance for free tickets atlobero.org/events/daveapalooza. Donations can be made to support the family at bit.ly/453KvxI.