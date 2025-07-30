Santa Barbara Detectives Arrest West Hollywood Man for Luxury Car Scam

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s detectives arrested a man allegedly linked to a convoluted luxury car scam this week and are now asking for help identifying additional victims.

The suspect, 64-year-old Jonathan Tudor of West Hollywood, posed as a top executive with BMW to scam victims out of thousands of dollars with false promises of discounted high-end vehicles, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Their investigation began on March 30 when a frustrated victim reported paying for a vehicle that was never delivered. Over the next few months, detectives uncovered Tudor’s “larger scheme” that included hosting an event in November 2024 at a Santa Barbara hotel and inviting select guests to view a luxury car and then offering what he claimed were “exclusive deals,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities allege that Tudor persuaded victims to sign fake contracts and wire payments, typically around $16,000, in exchange for vehicles that never arrived and doubtfully even existed.

“Tudor allegedly offered a series of false excuses for the delays and refused to issue refunds,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, July 29, detectives executed a search and arrest warrant at Tudor’s residence in West Hollywood, uncovering a large collection of luxury goods, including brands such as Hermès, Gucci, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Saint Laurent, valued at over $250,000.

Sheriff’s detectives believe the goods were purchased with money from Tudor’s victims. “There is no evidence that the vehicles in this scheme existed,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives have identified four victims in Santa Barbara County so far, and stated that the City of Santa Barbara Police Department has also taken similar reports. Authorities believe that there may be more victims in the Los Angeles area and beyond.

Tudor was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on 61 felony counts, including theft by false pretenses, grand theft, money laundering, and financial elder abuse. His bail is set at $350,000.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud involving Jonathan Tudor is asked to

contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150. If you would like to remain anonymous you can submit information at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/ or by calling (805) 681-4171.