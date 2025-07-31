Santa Barbara South Coast 2025 Mid-Year Real Estate Market Update: Inventory Is Rising — and So Is Demand!

What does it look like when paradise seems to appreciate faster than a tech stock?

In Santa Barbara, the answer unfolds across oceanfront estates and backcountry cabins alike. Whether you’re a seasoned homeowner, a first-time buyer, or someone dreaming of a foothold on the California coast, the 2025 market is giving everyone a reason to pay attention.

This mid-year report offers a closer look at the trends shaping Santa Barbara’s real estate landscape: a surge in sales activity, impressive price growth, expanding (but still limited) inventory, and how we stack up against the broader California and national markets. But to understand where we’re headed, it helps to look back.

In 2012, the median home price in Santa Barbara bottomed out at $792,500. By 2020, it had climbed to $1,288,500 — a 62.6 percent increase in just eight years. Then came the rocket fuel. From 2020 to mid-2025, the median price surged to $2,537,500 — an eye-popping 97 percent increase in just five years. From the low in 2012 to today, that’s a staggering 220 percent jump in value, translating to an annualized return of 10.4 percent. In short, Santa Barbara real estate hasn’t just held its own — it’s soared.

And while the market is showing signs of moderation in 2025, buyer interest remains high, and opportunities exist for both sides of the transaction.

Santa Barbara’s Appeal Spans All Price Ranges



Santa Barbara’s magic lies in its universal appeal. In Q2, the least and most expensive sales told the same story: Lifestyle and location reign supreme. On the lower end, 5510 Armitos Avenue #11 — a one-bedroom condo in the heart of Old Town Goleta — sold for $512,500. On the high end, 1803 Fernald Point Lane — a 5,945-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montecito — closed for $28,750,000. Two very different properties, both with the draw of natural beauty and coastal serenity.

Sales Volume Surges



The numbers confirm what many locals and agents have felt on the ground: Activity is up. From January through June, 472 single-family homes and PUDs closed escrow on the South Coast — a 13 percent increase from the 418 sales during the same period last year. June alone saw 81 closings, nearly identical to June 2024’s 79.

Condos, too, are having a strong year. Year-to-date sales reached 163 units, up 11.6 percent from 146 last year. With inventory finally loosening, buyers are reengaging — and sellers are finding a market ready to respond.

Home and Condo Prices Keep Climbing



Santa Barbara’s median single-family home price reached $2.5 million by mid-year — up 13 percent from 2024. Condos climbed even faster, with the median price rising 18 percent to $987,000.

And this isn’t just a top-tier story. Remove enclaves like Montecito and Hope Ranch from the mix, and the median price still rose 3 percent. This tells us the market’s growth is broad-based — impacting homes in all price brackets.

The Number of Homes for Sales Is Increasing, but Is Way Below the Historical Average



The South Coast saw an encouraging boost in active listings, up 24 percent from last year to 348 homes. Condo listings saw an even sharper rise, jumping 35 percent. Still, we’re not back to pre-pandemic levels. In 2018, for instance, the market had more than 450 homes listed. The increase is welcome — but supply remains tight enough to keep competition healthy.

Sales-to-List Ratios Reflect a Confident Market



Homes continue to sell close to asking price, with the average sales-to-list ratio holding steady at 96 percent for both homes and condos. This is a sign of a balanced, resilient market — where sellers retain strong positioning, and buyers are stepping in with confidence when they see value.

Condos Take Center Stage



If there’s a breakout segment in 2025, it’s condos. Average prices from Carpinteria to Goleta, including some luxury Montecito condos have reached $1.45 million, and nearly 12 percent more units have sold compared to this time last year. With more options on the market, everyone from downsizing locals to second-home seekers are finding this category especially attractive.

How Santa Barbara’s South Coast Stacks Up



Nationally, the picture is far less impressive. According to the National Association of Realtors®, existing-home sales in May were up just 0.8 percent from April and are down 0.7 percent year-over-year. Condo sales dropped 2.7 percent, and prices inched up a mere 0.7 percent to $371,300. The national median home price: $422,800.

By comparison, Santa Barbara is outperforming by every metric. Condo sales are up 11.6 percent, prices are up 18 percent, and the median home price sits at $2.5 million — nearly six times the national average.

Even statewide, Santa Barbara leads. With a 13 percent year-over-year rise in home prices, 25.4 percent more new listings, and 12.8 percent more homes going into escrow, our local market is clearly ahead of the curve.

Outlook for the Second Half of 2025

The rest of 2025 looks promising. With job growth steady, wages strong, and inventory improving, Santa Barbara is well-positioned for continued momentum. If mortgage rates decline — as many economists predict — the second half of the year could bring another burst of buyer activity.

For sellers, current market conditions offer high pricing power and motivated buyers. For buyers, rising inventory, stabilized price growth, and potential interest rate drops present an opportunity to secure long-term value in one of the most sought-after markets in the country.

In a world of market uncertainty, Santa Barbara offers something rare: enduring appeal, proven performance, and the kind of quality of life you can’t put a price on.

Key Stats (Jan.-June 2025, Santa Barbara South Coast)

Closed Home Sales: up 13 percent YoY (472 homes)

Closed Condo Sales: up 11.6 percent YoY (163 condos)

Median Home Price: $2.5M (+13 percent YoY)

Median Condo Price: $987K (+18 percent YoY)

Active Listings: up 24 percent YoY

New Listings: up 25 percent YoY

Sales-to-List Price Ratio: 96 percent

Advice for Buyers:

In today’s active market, look for opportunities by identifying properties that have been listed for 30 to 60 days or longer. Additional value can often be found in homes that need renovation — “fixers” frequently offer the potential for significant discounts.

For strategic guidance on navigating the current market, connect with your Realtor. Real estate remains a long-term investment and continues to be one of the most effective ways to build generational wealth.

Data for this article was compiled by the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service and analyzed by members of the Statistical Review Committee of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors®.

Writer Jason Streatfeild is a seasoned Real Estate Broker-Associate at Douglas Elliman California, widely recognized as one of Santa Barbara and Montecito’s top luxury property specialists — he has been named among California’s “Top 100 Most Influential Real Estate Agents” and routinely ranks in the top echelons nationally. With more than 17 years of experience and a reputation for helping luxury home buyers, investor clients, celebrities and professional athletes, Jason combines a deep local expertise with a proven track record of success.