Performing and Visual Arts Camp Marks 22nd Anniversary

What began in 2003 as a modest after-school program at Harding Elementary School has grown into a cornerstone of arts education in Santa Barbara. The Performing and Visual Arts Camp (PVAC), founded by artist and educator Dauri Kennedy, has spent more than two decades fulfilling its mission: to make high-quality arts education accessible to all children, regardless of socioeconomic background.

Kennedy was inspired to create PVAC after witnessing disparities in local arts education. “Some schools had year-round arts programs, while others had to rely on PTA fundraising for short-term artist residencies,” she recalls. Determined to level the playing field, Kennedy collaborated with Dr. William Nield Christensen and Children’s Creative Project Director Kathy Koury to launch a six-week summer camp that offered professional instruction and prioritized scholarships for underserved students.

Now a thriving nonprofit under the sponsorship of the Children’s Creative Project, PVAC provides instruction in music, dance, visual arts, theatre, and technical design. Students work with a team of professional Resident Artists in a nurturing yet high-expectation environment. Kennedy’s own background — studying classical music at NOCCA, Tanglewood, and the Music Academy of the West — has instilled in her a belief in high standards that is central to PVAC. “We build a supportive, team-focused environment where students feel safe to take creative risks, which is the foundation for all great art,” Kennedy explains. “By focusing on developing confident and capable young people, we empower them to become exceptional artists.”

This summer, PVAC marks its 22nd anniversary with In the Heights, paired with Once on This Island Jr. for the younger ensemble. “Choosing In the Heights is part of a cherished PVAC tradition. The show’s themes of identity, community, and the dream of finding your place in the world resonate profoundly with our core mission,” Kennedy says. “For our young performers, many of whom are navigating their own sense of self, this story is an empowering reflection of their own aspirations. We believe the musical’s celebration of heritage, ambition, and the strength found in community will connect deeply with families across Santa Barbara, reminding us that home is about the people you share your life with.”

‘In the Heights’ performers downtown in Santa Barbara| Photo: Courtesy

Rehearsal for ‘In the Heights’ | Photo: Courtesy

Rehearsal for ‘In the Heights’ | Photo: Courtesy

Rehearsal for ‘In the Heights’ | Photo: Courtesy

Looking ahead, Kennedy is focused on expanding PVAC’s reach. Plans are underway to add a full-time instructor in theater technology and to expand scholarship outreach, standing firmly by the belief that every child should have the opportunity to discover their voice through the arts.

In the Heights is playing August 8-10 at the Jo Ann Caines Theatre, La Cumbre Junior High (2255 Modoc Rd.). For details and to purchase tickets, click here.