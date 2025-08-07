Sourcing the Best Vintage Pieces for Your Project

In a world saturated with mass-produced decor, vintage pieces offer a refreshing sense of authenticity, history, craftsmanship, and sustainability. There really is truth to the saying “They just don’t build things like they used to.” Vintage and antiques breathe life and patina into a space, offering a sense of warmth and character that makes people feel right at home. But finding those perfect pieces is both an art and a science. Here are my best tips on how to source the most amazing vintage treasures for your next project.

Understand the Why Before the Where

Credit: 曹宇 – stock.adobe.com

Before diving into flea markets or scrolling online, clarify why you want to incorporate vintage. Are you looking to introduce character? Add sustainable, eco-friendly choices? Balance modern elements with time-worn charm? Knowing your “why” helps you stay focused and avoid getting sidetracked by every quirky find. I often use vintage as an anchor in a space: be it a stunning mid-century sideboard, an antique mirror, or a set of worn leather club chairs, I typically gravitate to pieces that will offer scale and presence to the room.



Start Local: Antique Stores, Estate Sales, and Thrift Stores

Don’t underestimate small-town antique stores, and we have some of the best right here in Santa Barbara! Pictured above are beautiful finds from The Blue Door, The Vintage Fox, and The Summerland Antique Collective. These local shops are always a great place to start when looking for inspiration, or for something specific for a project. Also, don’t hesitate to ask the staff questions! Tell them about your project and what you are looking for. They might suggest something you hadn’t thought of, or missed along the way.

Some of the most unique finds come from places that require a bit of digging. Local flea markets and estate sales are goldmines, especially if you’re looking for one-of-a-kind pieces with a story. Arrive early, bring cash, and always inspect pieces for quality and potential repairs. Often, a minor reupholstery job or a fresh coat of wax can transform an overlooked piece into a gem.

Credit: Kristen – stock.adobe.com

Leverage Online Platforms for Broader Access

When local options fall short or time is limited, turn to trusted online vintage retailers. Sites like Chairish, 1stDibs, Etsy, and even Facebook Marketplace offer a vast selection. Set up alerts for specific search terms such as “vintage Eames lounge chair” or “brass bar cart,” and check frequently. If you’re sourcing internationally, factor in shipping, customs, and potential restoration costs. Always request detailed photos and ask questions about condition, dimensions, and provenance. Many reputable sellers will also offer video walkthroughs upon request.

Be Strategic with Restoration

Some vintage pieces need TLC to fit into a modern interior, but not every piece should be restored to perfection. Scratches, patina, and small imperfections often add to the character. However, structural issues or unsafe materials, like old wiring, must be addressed. Contact a reputable restorer and/or upholsterer who understands how to maintain the integrity of a vintage item while updating it for practical use. Vintage lighting is often worth the money for restoration. as it brings so much history to a space and can often become the statement in the room.

Credit: gitanna – stock.adobe.com

Trust Your Eye, and Your Instincts

Ultimately, sourcing vintage is intuitive. If something speaks to you or feels like it belongs in the space, there’s probably a reason for that. Even if it doesn’t check every box, those emotional responses often lead to the most impactful design moments. I’ve learned that sometimes, the piece you didn’t know you needed becomes the star of the project. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve been stopped in my tracks at an antique store by a piece I simply had to have. These pieces often become the most loved and treasured in your collection, so don’t ignore that tug toward a particular object or furniture piece.

Final Thoughts

Sourcing vintage is more than just shopping; it’s a treasure hunt, a storytelling opportunity, and a sustainability statement all in one. With a thoughtful eye, a little patience, and a clear design vision, vintage pieces can bring soul and sophistication to any space. Start searching, and see what catches your eye!

Laura Gransberry is a Santa Barbara–based interior designer, specializing in helping clients find renovation-ready properties and transform them into magazine-quality homes. She can be reached at laura@lauragransberry.com, and on Instagram @lauragransberrydesign. Visit lauragransberry.com to learn more.