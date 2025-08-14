Pico’s ‘Know Thy Farmer’ Lunch Celebrates Farmers and Flavors

Pico Los Alamos (Pico) is serving up a storm in the next Know Thy Farmer lunch on August 29. This event, which is part of a larger series that has sold out every event date so far this year, will feature Carla Malloy from Elder Flat Farm, a thoughtful tomato-centered menu, and wine pairings from Lumen Wines.

Hosted in Pico’s own garden, the three-course meal brings guests face-to-face with the farmer behind the ingredients that showcase the bounty of the Central Coast. Malloy will talk about farming and preservation, sharing stories from her farm that connect guests with the food they eat.

Pico’s co-owner Kali Kopley shared, “tomatoes carry the taste of summer itself. Just like wine grapes, the specific characteristics of the land significantly influence the flavor, texture, and nutritional content of tomatoes. That sense of place is what farmer Carla Malloy brings to life at this lunch.”

It’s tomato season for Kali Kopley and her family | Photo: Courtesy

The menu will include “a gazpacho amuse, a simple tomato salad with housemade chèvre and herbs, and a seasonal ratatouille inspired by Kali’s childhood summers and her Yiayia’s garden cooking.”

Kopley and Malloy have been friends since they both moved to Los Alamos in the same year. “The Know Thy Farmer lunch gives us an opportunity to highlight each other’s career strengths, with the ease of friendship,” Kopley said. “When Carla and I work together, it feels effortless and fun.”

Kopley also talked about the significance of these lunches for the community. “They are farmer-driven lunches paired with wines served at one grand table, intended to feel like you are in my home,” she said. “The conversation about what we are eating, the sources, and practices is a highlight. The conversation can be a learning opportunity, but the natural interaction makes everyone feel like they have met a new friend over lunch. An authentic expression of who we are, and what a small town in a wine region can offer.”

Pico is well-known for shaping its menu around deep partnerships with small farms, which is why its sister label, Lumen Wines, follows the same philosophy of crafting bottles that reflect the character of the vineyards. “What grows together goes together,” said Kopley. “When you let the garden ingredients speak for themselves, their flavors tell you where they came from.”

Tickets for the 1 p.m. lunch are expected to sell out quickly, so early reservations are strongly recommended. You can purchase tickets here.