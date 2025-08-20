Santa Barbara Fentanyl Dealer Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Overdose Death

Dillon Johnson, of Santa Barbara, pleaded guilty on August 19 to involuntary manslaughter, with special allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury or death, in connection with the fentanyl-induced overdose of 30-year-old Matthew Dyet on April 29, 2022, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The case marked the first time anyone was charged with murder in connection with a fentanyl overdose in Santa Barbara County.

While Johnson, 37, was not found guilty of murder, he pleaded guilty to multiple fentanyl and methamphetamine-related charges in addition to involuntary manslaughter. This case was the second time a defendant pleaded guilty to manslaughter for a fentanyl overdose in the county, the first being a co-defendant case in 2023, the DA’s Office said.

On April 28, 2022, Johnson sold fentanyl to Dyet, who was found deceased the following morning behind a building on the 100 block of State Street, a “short distance from the location of the drug transaction,” authorities said. The cause of death was determined to be a fentanyl overdose, which prompted an investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department Narcotics Unit. Johnson — described by police as a “transient” — was then arrested on September 1, 2022, while allegedly transporting and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale.

Matthew Justin Dyet | Credit: Courtesy

Dyet was described by his family as a beloved son and brother, who loved camping and the outdoors. He was a musician who studied music at both Santa Barbara City College and UC Santa Barbara.

“Matthew left his family and friends too soon,” the family wrote in his obituary. “He will be forever missed by those that were close to him and shared so many fond memories both locally and abroad.”

Police have described the recent uptick in fentanyl overdoses as a “pandemic.” It is a potent and deadly opioid that is frequently added to other drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine. It’s relatively cheap, too, with half a gram typically selling for $50-$60.

Johnson will be sentenced on October 14, 2025, in Department 12 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court before the Honorable Stephen P. Foley. He faces a state prison sentence of eight years and eight months, the District Attorney’s Office said.

“This case is a tragic reminder of the dangers of fentanyl and the ongoing opioid epidemic in our community,” said District Attorney John Savrnoch. “The manufacture, sale, distribution, or sharing of controlled substances is extremely hazardous. When such conduct results in death, perpetrators may be prosecuted for murder. We thank the Santa Barbara Police Department detectives for their thorough investigation and Senior Deputy District Attorney Anthony Davis and the prosecution team for seeking justice for the victim and his family.”