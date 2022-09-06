In a First for Santa Barbara County, 34-Year-Old Man Charged with Murder by Fentanyl
Overdose Victim’s Body Was Discovered Behind Building on 100 Block of State Street in April
Santa Barbara Police arrested Dillon James Joseph Johnson, 34, on September 1 on murder and numerous felony narcotics charges stemming from the fentanyl-induced overdose death of a 30-year-old male whose body was discovered behind a building on the 100 block of State Street on April 29.
This is the first time anyone has been charged with murder in connection with a fentanyl overdose in Santa Barbara County. “It was a first,” stated Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale of the SBPD. “It’s part of our response to the pandemic of fentanyl overdoses.”
Johnson — described in police documents as a “transient” — was arrested on the 7100 block of Hollister Avenue after a search warrant had been executed on his person and premises. Ragsdale said enough narcotics — including fentanyl — had been found to substantiate a charge of possession with intent to sell. He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $1 million.
Fentanyl is notoriously more potent and deadly than other opioids and is frequently added to other drugs such as cocaine or methamphetamine. It’s also relatively cheap; half a gram typically sells for $50 to $60.
Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.