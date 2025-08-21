Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is attempting to locate an at-risk missing adult that was last seen leaving his residence on Wednesday August 6th, 2025, on the 1000 block of E. Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara. The missing adult, 35-Year-old Triston Lovin, is a white male adult, 5’11” 185lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. Please see the attached photo.

We are requesting anyone who observes Mr. Lovin or has information as to his whereabouts to please call the Santa Barbara Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch number at (805) 882-8900.