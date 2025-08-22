Vegetation Fire Breaks Out Near Los Olivos, Closing Hwy. 101 in Both Directions

[Update: Fri., Aug. 22, 2025, 7:51pm]

Firefighters quickly stopped forward progress of a vegetation fire that broke out Friday afternoon next to Highway 101 in Santa Ynez Valley west of Los Olivos. Quickly dubbed the “Olivos Fire,” the fire — which had with potential to grow up to an estimated 15 acres — burned approximately 10 acres before being stopped in its tracks, according to Santa Barbra County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel responded to the incident at approximately 2:40 p.m. along Highway 101 south of Highway 154.

At 3:33 p.m., a second alarm was initiated to call in more help at the scene as the fire spread to both sides of the freeway. Both directions of Highway 101 between Highway 154 in Los Olivos and Highway 246 in Buellton were to remain closed “for an unknown duration,” according to a social media post from CHP Santa Barbara at 4:19 p.m.

🚨 Traffic Alert – Santa Barbara County 🚨



U.S. 101 remains fully closed north of SR-246 due to a fire. Traffic is at a complete standstill in both directions.



Please use alternate routes or delay travel if possible. The closure is expected to last for an unknown duration. pic.twitter.com/ME5aPQsO1a — CHP Santa Barbara (@CHP_SantaBarb) August 22, 2025

At 3:56 p.m., incident command reported that forward progress on the fire had been stopped. Crews remained on site to mop up.

The fire’s arrival comes as the region is currently under a Red Flag Warning and extreme heat warnings from the National Weather Service. Those warnings remain in effect until Saturday night.