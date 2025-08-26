Review | Lauren Patten in Concert at Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre

Lauren Patten | Photo: Courtesy

From starring in The Diary of Anne Frank at the Rubicon Theatre to Broadway stages and back, singer/actor Lauren Patten has entertained Ventura audiences with her singular vocal talents. The concert, part of Rubicon’s “30 Shows in 30 days” initiative, was an intimate evening with Patten, who shared her unique renditions of some of her favorite music.

Patten is known for her role in the Alanis Morisette musical, Jagged Little Pill (a production of which will be in Santa Barbara this November). The concert at the Rubicon, a place that Patten said felt like home after beginning her career there, included musical theater tunes from shows Patten has starred in (and roles she’d like to play).

The set also featured gritty, haunting covers of numbers by artists like Bonnie Raitt, Otis Redding, and Joni Mitchell. The concert promoted Patten’s new EP, appropriately titled covers, available on streaming platforms.

For more information on upcoming Rubicon shows, see rubicontheatre.org/shows-events.