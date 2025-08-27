Last week, we were able to put out some fascinating stories for one of our special sections, Active Aging, compiled by our newly appointed Special Section Editor, Tiana Molony. Though she started as one of our interns, she stuck with the team and has stepped up to handle issues we publish every year with a discerning and new eye.

What was your experience like becoming the Special Section Editor? What are some of your favorite parts of your new role? I interned with Arts, Culture, and Community Editor Leslie Dinaberg for nearly two years while completing my master’s degree, before transitioning into freelancing. I’d always hoped to take on a larger role at the paper, so I was thrilled to be named Special Section Editor. What I enjoy most about this role is shaping the stories we tell.

You’ve tackled Active Aging and are working on our next special section, Home and Garden. How do you approach getting stories together that are fresh and exciting? I’m always on the lookout for story ideas, often turning to friends and family for inspiration. One of the biggest challenges is making sure the topics I choose haven’t already been covered in past issues. Before deciding, I check whether we’ve published on it before — and if so, whether enough time has passed to revisit it with a fresh angle.

Are there any stories you’re working on now that you’re excited to see finished and published? I’m excited about an upcoming Home and Garden profile on J. Woeste in Los Olivos, a beloved gardening shop. The owners have a fascinating story, and it’s been a joy to tell. As for other stories I’d like to write, that list is very long.

What are other mediums outside of writing that you enjoy and what are your favorites? Any good recommendations? I love film photography and, of course, reading. Recently, I’ve been reading Agatha Christie and recommending her novel And Then There Were None to basically everyone I know. I love a good sitcom, and right now I’m watching It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.