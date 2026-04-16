Landscape architect Stacy Fausset graduated magna cum laude from Cal Poly Pomona and got a job right away at a small firm in her hometown of Ventura. She became a licensed landscape architect soon thereafter and joined a Los Angeles–based design-build firm to learn more about the full process, from idea through construction. While producing working drawings, she also oversaw design development and construction management on a range of high-end projects from Beverly Hills to Santa Barbara. In the mid-’90s, she opened a Montecito office for Robert E. Trushowski, an internationally recognized leader in the field.

Stacy Fausset | Credit: Courtesy

Naturally, her next step — harnessing 25 years of professional experience — was to open her own firm, in 2010, to provide comprehensive services, from idea cultivation and plant selection to consulting, design, and construction coordination on any size project.

“Southern California at its finest,” she says, “includes the joys of nature and outdoor living.”

What drew you to landscape architecture early on? I had an interest in building things, architecture, and drawing at an early age. I also spent a lot of time outdoors with my family in nature, and the two passions seemed to come together naturally in landscape architecture. My track coach in high school was also the drafting teacher. He informed me about the field of landscape architecture and let me take a directed study class. The rest just fell into place!

What has been your favorite work-related field trip or vacation? Taking a private jet ride with a client to tag olive trees in Central California was the best field trip. Among the best work-related travel has to be Italy — the architecture, people, and food are amazing. The climate is very similar to Santa Barbara, so the plant palette and how trees and plants are used in similar or different ways is fascinating. Locally, I have the privilege of visiting historic estates throughout Montecito on a regular basis. Seeing behind the scenes and contributing to their ongoing preservation and beauty is truly a highlight for me.

What is your favorite public space in Santa Barbara? There are so many to choose from, but the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has to be at the top.

What do you like the most about your job? That it doesn’t feel like a job! I am truly blessed to be able to pursue my passion and get paid for it. The people that I get to work alongside, including many top-notch contractors of every trade, is an ongoing joy in my day to day.

Garden path design by Stacy Faussey | Credit: Courtesy

If you had to go back to pick another profession, what would it be? Geology. I was always fascinated with geology in college — it is like the earth’s history book!

What is your greatest fear? The threat of global warming and how it will affect not only our region, but humanity.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue? Obedience. I’ve always been a rule follower, but as I’ve gotten older, I kind of wished I would have pushed the envelope a bit more in my younger years.

Which talent would you most like to have? Innate musical ability. I really admire my son, who can sit down and play a song on the piano after hearing it just once. That type of musical ability is such a gift.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? Being less neurotic about details. It would be great to be able to walk down the street and not notice things that are out of place or need addressing. Then again, if I didn’t have this ability, I suppose I wouldn’t be as good at my job!

What do you consider your greatest achievement? Opening and running a business while successfully raising my two sons to be responsible, caring young adults contributing to society.

What is your most treasured possession? Time — there never seems to be enough of it.

What do you most value in your friends? Kindness and caring. A good set of moral values ranks high in my book.

What is your most marked characteristic? Being very organized.

What word or phrase do you most overuse? “Value engineering” — I wish I didn’t have to say it at all!

What is your motto? After losing my husband to a long illness, my motto has changed a bit. Live and smile every day, and don’t sweat the small stuff. Enjoy every moment, because tomorrow is not guaranteed for anyone.

Giffin & Crane has been building custom homes in Santa Barbara since 1986.