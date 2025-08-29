Drink beer and support Elings Park! More than 20 Central Coast breweries, wineries, and cideries will come together for Pints for the Park, a fundraiser on September 6. Elings Park is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and is funded directly by community donations rather than government funding. This makes this place the largest privately funded public park in the United States at a whopping 230 acres.

Join in the fun and enjoy not just beverages, but food from vendors including Big Joe’s Tacos, California Poutine, Dave’s Dogs, and Elubia’s Kitchen, as well as tunes from DJ Darla Bea, who was the Santa Barbara Independent’s Best Event Deejay in 2024 and for many years running. Pints for the Park is open to all adults older than 21, with a valid ID for entry. No children or animals are allowed.

“We embraced the slogan ‘Drink Beer — Support Elings Park’ as a playful way to remind people that this event benefits our nonprofit park, which is so loved by our community,” said Elings Park Executive Director Dean Noble. “Pints for the Park was Santa Barbara’s original craft brew festival, as it debuted in 2004. It’s still just as much fun and as important to the park as ever.”

The 2019 Pints for the Park | Photo: Courtesy

Breweries that will be at the festival include The Brewhouse, Brass Bear Brewing, Casa Agria Specialty Ales, Draughtmen Aleworks, Figueroa Mountain Brew Company, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Leashless Brewing, Mahrs Bräu, Southern California Vibes Co., Third Window Brewing, Topa Topa Brewing Company, and Validation Ale. Wineries participating are CrossHatch Winery, Lucas & Lewellen Estate Vineyards, Riboli Family Wines, and Sapien Wine. Cideries include Balcom Canyon Hard Cider, High Seas Mead, Honest Abe Cider, Night Owl Ciderworks, and Single Fin Cider.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 6, 4-8 p.m., at Elings Park (1298 Las Positas Rd.), with last call being at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 for general admission and $85 for VIP access, available for purchase at elingspark.org/beerfest. VIP ticketholders will be allowed early access at 3 p.m. For more information about Elings Park, visit elingspark.org.