Stearns Wharf Murder Retrial Moves Forward After Mistrial

The case against Jiram Tenorio Ramon — charged in the 2022 fatal shooting of Robert Dion Gutierrez at Stearns Wharf — is moving forward after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict last month, resulting in a mistrial. Senior Deputy District Attorney Tate McCallister confirmed there is “no new information” at this time. “The next date will be a ‘readiness and settlement conference,’” he said. That is scheduled for December 18 in Santa Barbara Superior Court. “There is not a new trial date yet.” Tenorio Ramon is accused of killing Gutierrez, a Camarillo man visiting the waterfront with his wife, during an allegedly gang-related shootout on December 9, 2022. After a multi-week trial, Judge Pauline Maxwell declared a mistrial on August 19 when jurors deadlocked. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the vote stood at 11-1 in favor of a guilty verdict for murder. The Santa Barbara County DA has announced its intent to retry the case.

Jiram Tenorio Ramon Accused of Fatally Shooting Innocent Bystander During 2022 Shootout on Santa Barbara's Waterfront

