Stearns Wharf Murder Retrial Moves Forward After Mistrial

The case against Jiram Tenorio Ramon — charged in the 2022 fatal shooting of Robert Dion Gutierrez at Stearns Wharf — is moving forward after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict last month, resulting in a mistrial.
Senior Deputy District Attorney Tate McCallister confirmed there is “no new information” at this time. “The next date will be a ‘readiness and settlement conference,’” he said. That is scheduled for December 18 in Santa Barbara Superior Court. “There is not a new trial date yet.”
Tenorio Ramon is accused of killing Gutierrez, a Camarillo man visiting the waterfront with his wife, during an allegedly gang-related shootout on December 9, 2022.
After a multi-week trial, Judge Pauline Maxwell declared a mistrial on August 19 when jurors deadlocked. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the vote stood at 11-1 in favor of a guilty verdict for murder.
The Santa Barbara County DA has announced its intent to retry the case.
