News
Courts & Crime

Stearns Wharf Murder Retrial Moves Forward After Mistrial

Jiram Tenorio Ramon Accused of Fatally Shooting Innocent Bystander During 2022 Shootout on Santa Barbara’s Waterfront

By
Thu Sep 04, 2025 | 5:46pm
Santa Barbara County Courthouse | Credit: John Stanton

The case against Jiram Tenorio Ramon — charged in the 2022 fatal shooting of Robert Dion Gutierrez at Stearns Wharf — is moving forward after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict last month, resulting in a mistrial.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Tate McCallister confirmed there is “no new information” at this time. “The next date will be a ‘readiness and settlement conference,’” he said. That is scheduled for December 18 in Santa Barbara Superior Court. “There is not a new trial date yet.”

Tenorio Ramon is accused of killing Gutierrez, a Camarillo man visiting the waterfront with his wife, during an allegedly gang-related shootout on December 9, 2022.

After a multi-week trial, Judge Pauline Maxwell declared a mistrial on August 19 when jurors deadlocked. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the vote stood at 11-1 in favor of a guilty verdict for murder.

The Santa Barbara County DA has announced its intent to retry the case.

Fri Sep 05, 2025 | 03:41am
https://www.independent.com/2025/09/04/stearns-wharf-murder-retrial-moves-forward-after-mistrial/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.