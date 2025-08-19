The Santa Barbara Superior Court declared a mistrial in the murder case related to the 2022 Stearns Wharf shooting on Tuesday due to a deadlocked jury.

Jiram Tenorio Ramon, 25, of Santa Barbara, was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting a bystander during a gang-related altercation on Stearns Wharf on December 9, 2022. The victim was 52-year-old Camarillo man, Robert Dion Gutierrez, a father of two who was visiting Santa Barbara with his wife for their 20th wedding anniversary.

As previously reported by the Independent, prosecutors argue that Ramon — charged with first-degree murder and multiple gang and firearm enhancements — knowingly entered a gunfight against Ventura teens, alleged members of a rival gang, and pulled the trigger. The defense says he was under threat and fired in self-defense.

On Tuesday, the jury voted 11-1 to convict Ramon of murder. A guilty verdict in a murder case must be unanimous, so the split vote ended the trial. The District Attorney’s office confirmed it will be moving forward with the case despite the mistrial.

The trial has been ongoing since July 21, with jury deliberations beginning August 6. The next step in the case is set for September 4 for further proceedings and the setting of new trial dates.

“Due to the trial schedules of both attorneys and the judge, the soonest a retrial can happen is early next year,” said lead prosecutor Tate McCallister. Ramon, for now, will remain in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.