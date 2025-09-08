Goleta R&D Hub Positions UCSB as National Model for Tech Transfer

This article was originally published in UCSB’s ‘The Current‘.

n a major step toward accelerating the real-world impact of academic innovation, UC Santa Barbara has secured a long-term lease on a 105,000-square-foot research and development facility in Goleta. The expansion strengthens UCSB’s role as a catalyst for breakthrough discoveries into scalable solutions — reinforcing its commitment to regional and national economic vitality and global technological leadership.

Under the direction of Umesh Mishra, dean of the Robert Mehrabian College of Engineering, the facility will serve as a vital bridge between cutting-edge university research and industry applications that drive social impact. While it is expected to support a wide range of campus research initiatives, Mishra invites leaders from the region and the state to explore opportunities for partnership.

“Right now, there’s a desert to cross between discovery and delivery,” said Mishra. “This space will be an oasis — where ideas don’t die in the lab, but grow into solutions that benefit society. Aptly named, OASIS reduces the financial and schedule risk for start-ups and encourages risk-taking by mature companies.”

Strategically located along South Los Carneros Road — within Goleta’s thriving tech corridor and adjacent to the UCSB campus — the facility is designed to foster seamless collaboration among UCSB researchers, startups and established companies. Featuring both wet and dry lab spaces, the building is equipped with modern office and meeting areas optimized for innovation and translational-focused partnerships.

The new space enables UCSB to rapidly scale its support for applied research, prototyping, and early-stage manufacturing. It is poised to make an impact across high-growth sectors in which UCSB researchers are already recognized as world leaders, such as advanced materials and biotechnology, microelectronics, aerospace, defense, electric mobility, AI and the emerging field of quantum technologies.

“The property provides critical space for collaborative innovation and presents a great opportunity to grow the university’s research footprint in novel and exciting ways,” said Rachel Segalman, UCSB’s vice chancellor for research.

This new facility represents a significant investment not only in UCSB’s translational research capacity but also in the region’s broader innovation economy — positioning it as a national model for university-industry collaboration and large-scale impact.

“It is more important than ever that we have up-to-date facilities for our faculty, students, and researchers to pursue their groundbreaking research and innovation. This advanced facility strengthens our capacity to carry out our mission to advance research and education and serve the public good,” said UCSB Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost David Marshall. “It strengthens our commitment to industry collaboration and contributes to economic impact and development. This is a strategic investment in the future of the campus, Goleta, Santa Barbara and California.”

The launch of the OASIS facility marks a pivotal step in UCSB’s commitment to advancing regional innovation through strategic partnerships. By bridging academic research with industry needs and aligning with broader national priorities, OASIS is positioned to attract collaboration across sectors. The initiative offers a dynamic platform for driving technological advancement, economic growth and long-term impact in the region and across the country.