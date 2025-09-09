Central Coast Leaders Prepare for Surge in Federal Immigration Response

Central Coast elected officials, nonprofit organizers, and immigrant rights advocates are preparing for an incoming increase in immigration enforcement following recent developments at the federal level, including the U.S. Supreme Court decision to lift restrictions in the region, and billions of dollars that will soon be available to fund more detention centers, officers, and ICE enforcement operations.

On Monday, the Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s request to lift a temporary restraining order that restricted federal immigration enforcement from making indiscriminate arrests in Southern California. The 6-3 decision allows the government to resume aggressive sweeps and detain individuals based on a “totality of circumstances,” including skin color, language, or proximity to a targeted workplace.

State Senator Monique Limón said the Supreme Court ruling “threatens our Constitution’s promise of equal protection under the law and freedom from illegal searches and seizures.”

“This ruling will potentially open the floodgates to law-abiding citizens being detained by masked agents and amplify the tensions we are already seeing in our community,” Senator Limón said in a statement released Monday. “Speaking Spanish is not an indicator of someone’s citizenship. The color of someone’s skin is not an indicator of their citizenship. Where someone works is not an indicator of someone’s citizenship.”

Primitiva Hernandez, 805 UndocuFund executive director, works on the front lines with partner organizations in the 805 Immigrant Coalition and said the ruling is just “another reminder of the violence and injustice” that immigrant communities face on the Central Coast. Nearly half the population in California’s Central District, she noted, could now fall under this new “discriminatory standard of reasonable suspicion.”

“But we remain unshaken,” Hernandez said. “We will not be silenced. We will continue to protect our people and stand alongside displaced migrant communities. This ruling does not define us. Our unity, our dignity, and our collective care will carry us forward. We will continue to organize, to defend, and to nurture our communities, because this is what our ancestors taught us, and this is how we will endure.”

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has several cases challenging the federal government’s immigration enforcement practices, released a statement through National Legal Director Cecillia Wang, who said the decision “puts people at grave risk.”

“For anyone perceived as Latino by an ICE agent, this means living in a fearful ‘papers please’ regime, with risks of violent ICE arrests and detention,” Wang said. “The Supreme Court’s order is outrageous because it includes no reasoning itself but puts on hold the well-reasoned opinions of the lower federal courts. We will fight on in this case and others for our fundamental right to go about our lives without being targeted by government agents based on racial profiling.”

The Supreme Court decision has raised the level of fear in the community, according to those who work with the 805 Immigrant Rapid Response Line, which keeps track of daily reports of immigration enforcement on the Central Coast.

Legal observers who work to document arrests of undocumented people are also now worried that the federal government may begin targeting U.S. citizens who are perceived to be intervening with immigration enforcement.

On September 3, a federal grand jury indicted Cal State Channel Islands University (CSUCI) professor Jonathan Caravello on felony charges for allegedly throwing a tear gas canister at federal agents during a protest that had formed outside a raid of a cannabis farm in Camarillo on July 10.

Caravello, a U.S. citizen, is being charged with “assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon,” with a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. Charging documents allege that Caravello picked up a canister that was thrown at the crowd, and “threw it overhand back at Border Patrol agents.”

The felony indictment supersedes a misdemeanor charge originally filed by federal prosecutors on August 25 over the same incident. Caravello has not publicly responded to the new charge, though he said in a previous statement that anything he did at a protest was “to protect people” and he “would never intentionally harm anyone.”

The federal government will soon have access to $170 billion for border enforcement — more than the annual budgets of all local and state law enforcement agencies combined — with a stated goal of more than a million deportations per year over the next four years. Nearly $30 billion is budgeted toward ICE operations, and another $45 billion will be used to expand detention capabilities and build new facilities.

U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal recently conducted an oversight visit at the local ICE detention facility in Santa Maria, where he assessed the conditions and passed on community concerns about ICE operations on the Central Coast.

Carbajal told the Independent that he was given a full tour of the processing facility — which holds up to two dozen people — though he said there wasn’t a single detainee present during his walkthrough. “The facility was completely empty,” Carbajal said. The location is often used to hold individuals awaiting deportation proceedings or those being processed following targeted operations, typically for no longer than half a day.

Carbajal saw three holding rooms — two large and a smaller third room — and he engaged directly with ICE officials, asking about the well-being of detainees and their access to food, water, healthcare, and legal counsel. He was told no children are processed or held at the Santa Maria facility.

He described the facility as “clean,” though he noted there was a “lack of privacy around the restroom areas.” The holding areas do not have running water, and ICE officials told Rep. Carbajal that drinking water and food are provided to those being temporarily processed.

Rep. Carbajal said that there were no on-site medical or mental health professionals, though he was told detainees are taken to another site if they are in need of medical attention. Legal information, including consulate contact details, was also posted on the walls of the holding rooms.

“This visit is by no means a ‘one-and-done’ visitation,” Carbajal said. “As long as ICE continues to behave aggressively in our community, I will continue to push for transparency and accountability from ICE officials both at the local and national levels.”