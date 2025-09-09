Pints for the Park Pours Up for Eling’s 40th Anniversary 

Beer and wine lovers filled Elings Park on Saturday to enjoy the libations while raising money for the community-supported, nonprofit park.

Attendees perused the park’s highest point, around the picturesque Godric Grove, overlooking the city and its surrounding, rolling green hills. It was the event’s first time atop the hill, granting visitors sweeping views of the ocean in both directions.

Honest Abe Cider | Photo: Callie Fausey

Beer, wine, and food vendors were interspersed throughout. There was something for everyone: hoppy beers, sweet ciders, bitter wines, and ice cream, poutine, and tacos.

It was a birthday party for Elings, which turned 40 this year. Brewers and vintners new and old turned out to celebrate — like Figueroa Mountain and their pineapple IPA, which I was told was “fire” by the booth’s tender (it was).

The 230-acre park is funded by community donations, rather than government funds, making it the largest privately funded public park in the United States. Every year, it gets more than 200,000 visitors for dog walking, hiking, sports and recreation, special events, and general scenery enjoyment.

Visitors cycled in and out of the park for Saturday’s tastings. The event dates back to 2004, but this year’s rendition was the first since a pandemic-induced hiatus.

“We were thrilled to have Pints for the Park back,” said Elings Executive Director Dean Noble. He noted that, with 400 attendees, the event felt more like a wedding or garden party than a festival. “We’d like to keep it intimate and elegant going forward, so when tickets go on sale next year, don’t delay.”

Filling up glasses at Pints for the Park | Photo: Callie Fausey

Leashless Brewing Co. | Photo: Callie Fausey

Pints for the Park guests enjoy a shady deck | Photo: Callie Fausey

Figueroa Mountain Brewing | Photo: Callie Fausey

It saw a great turnout but the space wasn’t packed, leaving room for people to play lawn games, relax in the grass, and dance to fun tracks spun by DJ Darla Bea. Happy visitors repeatedly filled, cheersed, and emptied their novelty beer glasses before the last call at 7:30.

All the proceeds from the event go to maintaining the park and preserving it for future generations — including the community’s beer and wine aficionados.