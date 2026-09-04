Taste of the Vine Raises More Than $500k for Diabetes Research

It was an evening of celebration, inspiration, and heartfelt moments at the 18th Annual Taste of the Vine, the premier fundraising event benefiting Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI). Held at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum on Saturday, August 29, the gathering brought together leading wineries, community members, supporters, and individuals and families whose lives have been affected by diabetes.

Wine and philanthropy come together at Taste of the Vine | Photo: Kyle London Photography

With 280 guests in attendance, the event raised more than half a million dollars to advance SDRI’s mission to improve the lives of people impacted by diabetes through research, education, and clinical care. The remarkable generosity and enthusiasm throughout the night reflected the community’s shared commitment to SDRI and its work to create a healthier future for those with diabetes.

“Taste of the Vine is about much more than one evening,” says Dr. Andrew Rhinehart, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Medical Officer. “The generosity of our community makes it possible for SDRI to advance research and provide specialized programs and care that improve the lives of people impacted by diabetes.”

Co-hosted by Taste of the Vine Committee Co-Chairs Wendy Thies Sell and Tamara Free, the evening began with a walk-around wine tasting in the museum’s lower courtyards. Guests sampled wines from 15 local producers, including Riverbench Vineyard and Winery, The Hilt Estate, Paul Lato, Clementine Carter, LaBarge, Storm Wines, and Grassini Family Vineyards.

Alongside the pre-dinner festivities, attendees could receive a free screening for type 1 diabetes. As it often develops silently, early detection can provide individuals with vital access to new therapies, delaying the onset of insulin dependence by two or more years.

With glasses full and conversations flowing, guests then gathered for a family-style dinner by Duo Catering & Events, featuring beef tenderloin, slow-roasted chicken, fingerling potatoes, stuffed peppers, and sugar snap peas — all accompanied by wines donated by Vega Vineyard & Farm and Fess Parker Winery.

Auctioneer Patrick Tully kept the energy high during a spirited live auction featuring eight exceptional packages. Highlights included VIP tickets to see Jack Johnson at the Santa Barbara Bowl, a seven-night trip to an 11th-century Tuscan abbey, and a private yacht outing and steak dinner for ten.

One of the night’s most moving moments came when Elisabeth Ogle, the mother of a child living with type 1 diabetes, shared her family’s experiences. She spoke candidly about the challenges of raising a child with diabetes and the profound impact SDRI has had on their lives, bringing many in the audience to tears.

Guests gather at the 18th Annual Taste of the Vine, held August 29 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, raising more than $500,000 for Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. | Photo: Kyle London Photography

Guests sample pours from 15 local wineries during the 18th Annual Taste of the Vine at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. | Photo: Kyle London Photography

Guests sip and socialize at Taste of the Vine | Photo: Kyle London Photography

The 18th Annual Taste of the Vine | Photo: Kyle London Photography

Photo: Kyle London Photography

Thies Sell and Free closed the evening’s programming with a drawing for a five-night stay at Rincon Point, but the celebrations continued long after. Select ticket holders were invited to Taste of the Vine After Dark, enjoying two additional hours of dancing to a live DJ, specialty sips, sliders and mini grilled cheese sandwiches, and socializing beneath vibrant hot pink lights in the lower courtyard.

Taste of the Vine has become an important annual gathering for SDRI, bringing together donors, community leaders, partners, and friends united by a shared commitment to improving the lives of those impacted by diabetes. This year’s strong turnout and generosity will help SDRI continue to accelerate discoveries, expand programs, and provide specialized care and resources for individuals and families throughout the Santa Barbara community.

“As the mother of a daughter with type 1 diabetes, Taste of the Vine is deeply personal to me,” shares Thies Sell, Taste of the Vine Co-Chair and SDRI Trustee. “It’s incredibly meaningful to see our community come together to support research and innovation that gives families like mine hope for a healthier future.”

Taste of the Vine will return on Saturday, September 18, 2027. For more information, visit sansum.org.