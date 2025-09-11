Trisha Yearwood, The Fray, and Good Charlotte Among Headliners for One805LIVE! 

Santa Barbara’s favorite first responder fundraiser is back at Kevin Costner’s ocean-view backyard, and they’re mixing it up with some big-name new performers we’ve never seen before.

Topping that list is country superstar Trisha Yearwood headlining the 2025 One805LIVE! extravaganza. “How on earth did that happen,” I asked Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, cofounder and CEO of One805 and the “secret sauce” mixmaster of the annual fundraising concert.

Katy Perry at the 2018 Kick Ash Bash, the first One805 concert for First Responders | Photo: Courtesy

“The first responder problems that they have are all over this country; they’re not only in Santa Barbara; they’re in Nashville, where [Yearwood] comes from, as much as they’re here. And I think that the first responders go all over the place to look after each other when they have a crisis,” said Weston-Smith.

“I think that fundamental understanding of how these people work for all of us, if talent understand that and appreciate that, then they will come if they’re available, and they have the desire to perform for first responders, to raise money and donate their time and their band or whatever, because they believe in them,” she continued. “It’s not about their own personal gain, but it’s about their desire to give back.”

She continued, “This is how I persuade people to come who are far away.”

Yearwood, for example, has three Grammy Awards, multiple CMA and ACM honors, and more than 15 million albums sold worldwide. “She’s amazing,” said Weston-Smith. “And so, you know, they pay for their own teams to come in and they pay for their own travel. They’re incredibly generous. And if they aren’t, we can’t do it. So, this year, as you say, I went out of California to try to bring something new to us here.”

Joining Yearwood on stage this year is The Fray, known for their soul-searching alternative rock sound, and their breakout single, “How to Save a Life,” from ABC’s Emmy-winning series Grey’s Anatomy. They recently sold out The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles (see our reviewer Kat Sophia’s story here) as part of their international tour, and their new single, “My Heart’s a Crowded Room,” is already resonating with audiences worldwide.

Prince Harry, left, and Loren Courtney at the One805LIVE! Benefit on September 20, 2024 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Also headlining is Good Charlotte. Known for their anthemic hits and electrifying sets, Good Charlotte is also taking time away from the summer tour for their new album, Motel Du Cap, to perform at One805LIVE! Lead guitarist Benji Madden came to the show last year with his wife, actress Cameron Diaz, who presented on stage with Zoe Saldaña, shared Weston-Smith. “Well, that actually inspired him to perform this year and to take time out of his schedule,” she said.

Some of the other performers include Donavon Frankenreiter, Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar with a super-band called the Kings of Chaos, S.B.-based indie rockers Plastic Harpoons, and John Kay of Steppenwolf performing what could be a final “Born to Be Wild” live.

Beyond all of the obviously great music, the most important thing for Weston-Smith is the reason everyone — from the first responders to the donors to the fans and the musicians — is there. “So, you’re always coming up with once upon a time, how do I tell this story?”

She continued, “Fundamentally, what I’m excited about is that we are trying to support all of the first responders we haven’t yet in mental wellness. And that’s something that every time we do one of these things becomes more and more important. That’s what I love: being able to meet the objectives that we want and being able to give some surprises and have the local community come together in the way I think they do.”

The nonprofit One805 supports first responders throughout Santa Barbara County by funding vital equipment, training, and mental health resources. One805LIVE! takes place on Saturday, September 20, at Kevin Costner’s estate. For tickets and more information, visit one805.org.