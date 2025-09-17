Paul Levine Brings New Historical Thriller to Santa Barbara’s Chaucer’s Books

Albert Einstein, Charlie Chaplin, and the LAPD’s first Black female officer join forces in Paul Levine’s new book, Midnight Burning. Join him in his book talk and signing at Santa Barbara’s Chaucer’s Books on Sunday, September 21.

The historical thriller is inspired by a true story from the 1930s “when American Nazis plot to assassinate 20 celebrities and spark an insurrection,” according to a press release. Weaving fact and fiction, the result is a witty dialogue full of banter between close friends Einstein and Chaplin, and features the “iron will” of the LAPD’s first Black female officer.

‘Midnight Burning’ by Paul Levine | Photo: Courtesy

This project was sparked years ago when Levine came across a photo of Einstein and Chaplin in tuxedos attending the premiere of City Lights. Years later, he found out about the fascist movement in 1930s Los Angeles, thus acquiring the inspiration for his story.

Early reviews have highlighted the book’s undeniable timeliness to today’s political sphere. “Readers will readily see parallels with white-nationalism today,” First Clue Reviews writes, “making this a timely and ire-provoking read.” Booklist described the novel as “intriguing and in many ways timely.” New York Times bestselling author Lee Goldberg said, “Despite the fun, the story is eerily and frighteningly relevant today.”

Levine emphasized that he does not aim to lecture. “If the tale is well told, if your story is relevant to readers’ lives, they’ll draw their own conclusions,” he explained. “And yes, I think one of the messages is that the struggle between freedom and tyranny never ends. Freedom must be won and protected.”

A former trial lawyer, Levine has written 24 novels, including the Jake Lassiter and Solomon vs. Lord series. He’s also written for television dramas such as JAG and First Monday.

Levine shared that he’s most excited about the sense of community at the Chaucer’s event. “Writing is a solitary endeavor,” he said, “and most of us spend far too much time alone. So I love meeting readers. John D. MacDonald, author of the Travis McGee series, once thanked a reader for a kind letter, saying ‘Writing is like dropping feathers down a well. Any echo is appreciated.’ I hope to hear some echoes at Chaucer’s on Sunday.”

The book talk and signing will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 21, at Chaucer’s Books, located at 3321 State St. For more information, click here.