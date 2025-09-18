A Glamorous Granada Legends Gala

Glamour was on display at the Granada Theatre’s Ninth Annual Legends Gala, where upper-crust Santa Barbarians gathered to celebrate artists and art-supportive organizations. On the Granada stage, guests enjoyed a vibrant three-course meal by Seasons Catering with libations from Pence Vineyards, as Master of Ceremonies Andrew Firestone sang the praises of this year’s honorees: The John C. Mithun Foundation; the Lobero Theatre; and Nir Kabaretti, music and artistic director of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Andrew Firestone | Photo: Baron Spafford

The John C. Mithun Foundation focuses its philanthropic efforts on supporting the important marriage of arts and education, providing funding for youth-based performance initiatives, including the continuation of musical education in schools. The foundation was introduced by Dan Oh, board president of the Goleta Education Foundation. Oh described John C. Mithun governing trustees Mercedes Millington and Susan M. Torrey as “visionaries whose generosity and passion have illuminated the performing arts across our community,” praising their steadfast belief in the transformative powers of education and the arts. “This spirit is what makes Susan, Mercedes, and Jack legends,” said Oh. “Giving is not about programs; it’s about restoring joy and possibility for generations to come.”

In her remarks, Millington, whose career began as an elementary school educator, said that the performing arts are something everyone can participate in — not only on the stage, but in the audience, as well. “It’s something we all need,” she said. “It’s not just food to eat and it’s not just going to school — we need to feed our souls.”

Lobero Theatre Foundation board member Amy MacLeod introduced the award for the Lobero Theatre, specifically thanking recently retired executive director David Asbell for guiding the Lobero with vision and passion during his 29-year tenure. Firestone embraced the Lobero as a sister theater to the Granada, noting it as an important contributor in making downtown Santa Barbara a remarkable center for the arts.

The Lobero Theatre’s David Asbell, left, Charles de L’Abre, Palmer Jackson Jr., and Marianne Clark | Photo: Baron Spafford

Nir Kabaretti, left) and Palmer Jackson Jr. | Photo: Baron Spafford



The final honor of the evening went to Santa Barbara Symphony Director Nir Kabaretti, whom Firestone described as having all the necessary elements for a great conductor: “skill, pizzazz, presence, and a great head of hair.” Kabaretti was introduced by Montecito Bank & Trust chair and CEO Janet Garufis, who recalled Kabaretti telling the Symphony board to consider raising compensation for musicians. “It’s not just the right thing to do,” he’d said, “it’s an investment in the artistic quality in everything we do.” Kabaretti accepted the honor, thanking the community for being supportive and appreciative, and declaring that the S.B. Symphony can dream bigger with the Granada as their musical home.

Interspersed amid the speeches, guests were treated to performances from local musicians and an excerpt from State Street Ballet’s production of The Little Mermaid. Dancers placed throughout the Granada’s various levels waved fabric like sea fronds, creating an underwater coral-scape illusion for their performance. Vocal powerhouse Miriam Dance, accompanied by local musicians (including Granada chairman Palmer Jackson, Jr. of the Doublewide Kings), brought Joni Mitchell’s “Coyote” to life in between courses. (They returned later in the program to lead a sing-along of “I Get By with a Little Help from My Friends.”)

State Street Ballet | Photo: Baron Spafford

From left, Miriam Dance, Palmer Jackson Jr., and Nir Kabaretti | Photo: Baron Spafford

The Legends Gala spotlights purveyors of culture in Santa Barbara — those providing funding, venues, direction, education, and participation in the performing arts. It also serves as an important reminder that if Santa Barbara wants to maintain its current breadth of cultural options, these organizations need real support — profit from ticket sales alone cannot keep the lights on at the Symphony, the Opera, CAMA, or any of the smaller, more community-based artists’ offerings we enjoy.