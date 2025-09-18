‘Wabi-Sabi’ Style Brings the Serenity

If you’re naturally drawn to serene, uncluttered spaces that feel soulful and grounded, chances are you already resonate with the principles of wabi-sabi design — even if you’ve never heard the term. As a designer, it’s one of my favorite philosophies to work with. Wabi-sabi isn’t just a style; it’s a way of seeing the world and appreciating the beauty of imperfection, impermanence, and simplicity.

Credit: FollowTheFlow – stock.adobe.com

Wabi-sabi’s history can be traced back to the 15th century in Japan, and, from what I understand, the concept emerged as a reaction to the opulence of the aristocracy at the time. Its tenets are rooted in Buddhism and Taoism and have been an influential aspect of Japanese art, design, and lifestyle for centuries.

Wabi originally referred to the loneliness and simplicity of life in nature. It conveyed a sense of rustic beauty and the quietude of a hermit’s life. Sabi was associated with the withering of flowers, the aging of objects, and the gradual erosion of beauty. These concepts were later merged to form wabi-sabi, highlighting the beauty that emerges from simplicity, solitude, and the passage of time.

Wabi-sabi interiors often feel serene and grounded — a contrast to the overly polished or mass-produced aesthetic. You’ll notice unpolished surfaces, muted palettes, and a kind of stillness that invites you to slow down and breathe.

Here are a few design tips that can help you bring the wabi-sabi into your home:

Choose organic, natural materials: Using materials that are naturally occurring is central to this design style — think reclaimed wood, raw stone, handwoven textiles, and earthenware. Fabrics such as linen, cotton and hemp are great choices to use for upholstered pieces or window treatments, and while adding other furniture or decor made from unpolished wood, concrete and stone provides a balance to upholstery.

Incorporate Brutalist-inspired furniture: Brutalist pieces — like chunky wood tables, carved benches, or oversized stone vessels — bring a sculptural rawness to a room. A tree-stump side table or rough-hewn dining surface can become a grounding focal point in an otherwise minimalist setting. These pieces are powerful yet unpretentious — exactly the kind of presence wabi-sabi invites.

Stick to a soft, muted color palette: Wabi-sabi design respects the quiet hues found in nature: soft grays, warm beiges, weathered whites and creams, and muted greens or browns. Allow materials to speak through their natural color, and embrace how these tones change and fade over time. The palette should feel restful and restorative, never loud or demanding.

Seek out vintage and recycled treasures. There’s so much heart in pieces that have lived a life before yours. A vintage leather armchair, an antique mirror with a bit of silvering, or a timeworn ceramic pot all carry stories — and that storytelling adds soul to a space. Choosing pre-owned is also a deeply sustainable design decision, reducing waste and honoring the life cycle of objects.

Incorporate handcrafted items: Whether it’s a hand-thrown bowl, a custom-made light fixture, or an artisan-woven rug, handmade objects bring warmth and individuality into your home. These pieces don’t aim for perfection — and that’s exactly why they stand out. They feel human, intimate, and real.

Credit: artjafara – stock.adobe.com

Wabi-sabi is not about styling your home a certain way — it’s about creating a space that feels authentic to you. It’s an invitation to let go of perfection, to appreciate craftsmanship, to welcome the passage of time, and to live more simply and intentionally.



Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Saltwood Interiors, an interior design company specializing in residential and vacation short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at design@saltwoodinteriors.com.