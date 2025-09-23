Eight Retired Santa Barbara Judges Sign ‘Declaration of Judicial Independence’

Eight of the 104 retired statewide judges who just signed onto a “Declaration of Judicial Independence” in response to mounting criticism — accompanied in some cases by “dangerous and personal attacks on individual judges”— are from Santa Barbara County.

While the author of the declaration — former Tulare County judge Brett Alldredge — did not retire from the Santa Barbara County bench, he currently resides in Carpinteria. Retired judge George Eskin — who still fills in when judicial vacancies pop up throughout the state — was one of the key signatories. Other former Santa Barbara justices who signed the document were retired judges Frank Ochoa, Rogelio Flores, Brian Hill, Jim Iwasko, Art Garcia, James Slater, and former Commissioner Deborah Talmadge.

“We have seen an increase in propaganda intended to reduce respect for the judiciary, to influence the independent decision making of individual judges, to threaten their physical safety and the safety of their families,” the declaration stated. “These assaults on our judiciary are also assaults on our democracy, our cherished system of government, and they undermine the rule of law.”

The declaration was issued on September 17 as a pointed way of observing Constitution Day.