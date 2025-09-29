Jack Johnson Returns to Santa Barbara November 6

Jack Johnson returns to Santa Barbara and to the big screen on Thursday, November 6 at the Arlington Theatre to celebrate the re-release of his landmark surf films that helped define a generation and launched his career in music, Thicker Than Water (1999) and The September Sessions (2000).

In addition to the screening of these two films, which have been meticulously remastered in 4K from the original 16mm film prints and will return to theaters for the first time in 25 years, the evening will also include an intimate Talk Story with filmmakers Jack Johnson, Chris Malloy and Emmett Malloy, followed by a live performance from Jack & Friends, including Hermanos Gutiérrez, G. Love, Adam Topol, Merlo Podlewski, Zach Gill, Todd Hannigan, Xocoyotzin Moraza, and Rob Machado.

Previously unavailable to stream or purchase, these screenings mark the first opportunity for audiences to experience both films since their original release. For surf fans from the late nineties, this is a chance to relive the films in their most vivid form and for a new generation, an introduction to the works that fused surf, film, and music into a cultural movement.

Following the Santa Barbara debut on November 6, the celebration continues at the Coast Film Festival in Laguna Beach on Saturday, November 8, and Sunday, November 9, where Jack will present Thicker Than Water and The September Sessions, respectively. Additionally, Jack will perform with friends, Hermanos Gutiérrez, G. Love, Todd Hannigan, Xocoyotzin Moraza, bandmates Adam Topol, Merlo Podlewski, and Zach Gill on Saturday and G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, bandmates Adam Topol, Merlo Podlewski and Zach Gill, along with Matt Costa on Sunday.

Accompanying the screenings will be newly reissued limited edition vinyl of the original soundtracks.

Thicker Than Water, a film by Jack Johnson, Chris Malloy, and Emmett Malloy, was filmed across the globe and captured the beauty, camaraderie, and wanderlust of surf exploration at the turn of the millennium. The film’s soundtrack introduced audiences to Johnson’s music for the first time, sparking a career that would soon reach audiences worldwide.

The September Sessions, filmed by Jack Johnson during a spontaneous trip to Indonesia, remains one of the most intimate portraits of surf legend Kelly Slater ever put to film. With unforgettable waves from Kelly, Rob Machado, Brad Gerlach, Shane Dorian, Ross Williams, and Luke Egan, the movie captured the essence of surf life away from competition, raw, soulful and timeless, and inspired generations.

Due to the limited capacity of these special events, tickets will only be available through a request system powered by Seated. This system is designed to block scalpers and bots, ensuring tickets end up in the hands of real fans. Fans can register now until Tuesday, September 30 at 7 p.m. at https://jackjohnsonmusic.com/. Fans must register separately for each show they wish to attend.

On Wednesday, October 1, a select number of fans will either have their tickets secured for them automatically via Seated, or will be notified that they will receive a unique code to have an opportunity to purchase tickets on the venue’s ticketing platform the following day on Thursday, October 2 starting at 10 a.m. Remaining fans will be placed on a waitlist and notified if additional tickets become available for purchase.

Net proceeds will go to Johnson ʻOhana Foundation to support Southern California based ocean conservation groups, with a portion of the Laguna Beach show proceeds benefiting Coast Film Foundation to support its mission of connecting outdoor and ocean communities through film.

Watch the announcement video here.