Santa Barbara County Residents Show Support for Proposition 50

Demonstrations popped up all along Highway 101 in Goleta and Santa Barbara on Saturday, September 27, with several groups waving American flags while holding signs urging voters to choose “Yes on Proposition 50,” the upcoming ballot measure that will decide whether California will move forward with a new congressional map that could help Democrats secure up to five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Prop. 50 is Californian Democrats’ response to the recent push to redraw congressional maps in Republican-led states such as Texas. If approved by a majority of voters during the November 4 special election, California’s current district map will be updated for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 election cycles.

On Saturday, groups organized made their presence known on freeway overpasses throughout Santa Barbara county, holding large signs reading “Yes on Prop 50” visible to drivers on the highway below. The demonstrations were organized by Indivisible Santa Barbara, the same nonprofit behind the large-scale “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration held on the Central Coast throughout the summer. The overpass demonstrations were held at the same time as similar “Hold the Line” rallies held across the state on Saturday.

“Californians must stand strong in the face of Trump’s assault on our democracy,” said Keith Carlson, president of Indivisible Santa Barbara and organizer of Saturday’s event. “A vote for Proposition 50 is a vote against Trump’s attempt to rig the 2026 elections by ordering states like Texas to redraw lines to create new Republican districts. With Proposition 50, Californians can fight back against Trump, ensuring that the upcoming battle for control of Congress is waged on a level playing field.”

Prop 50 has already ignited multimillion-dollar campaigns on both sides, with more than $122 million raised as of September 25. Supporters have spent nearly $85 million, led by the Fund for Policy Reform, the Open Society Foundations, and the California Teachers Association. The opposition has spent over $37 million, with the largest portion coming from Charles Munger, Jr. — the son of late Santa Barbara billionaire Charles Munger Sr. — who contributed a vast majority of donor funds for “No on 50” with more than $30 million.

“While large money interests clutter the airwaves with disinformation, today’s rally shows how ordinary Californians are demanding that our leaders stand up and fight back against Trump’s efforts to subvert our democracy,” Carlson said.

Indivisible Santa Barbara is planning on holding a second “No Kings” rally during the next national day of action on Saturday, October 18. The No Kings 2.0 rally will be held at Alameda Park, and will begin with a round of speeches starting at noon, followed by a march from De la Guerra Plaza. For more info visit indivisiblesb.org/.

Santa Barbara County voters have already started receiving voter information guides, which include a sample ballot, analysis of statewide ballot measures, instructions for voting, and information about polling locations. Official ballots will be mailed before October 6. Verify your registration status at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or with the Santa Barbara County Elections Office. Voters must register online or by mail before October 20 to be eligible to vote in the November 4 election.