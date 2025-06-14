Huge Protest in Santa Barbara Says ‘No’ to King Trump

The Castillo Street offramp of the southbound 101 was backing up onto the freeway this morning, the first hint that more than 10,000 people were headed for Santa Barbara’s No Kings protest on Saturday. A crowd of people young and old lined Cabrillo Boulevard from City College to the Chromatic Arch — a mile and a half of chanting, cheering, honking, and singing — but mostly expressed through the words and images hoisted on hand-made signs — and the occasional banana or lion suit.

The wide sidewalk along the boulevard was thick with protesters waving signs, wearing signs, even putting signs on their dogs. The F-word dominated, being used to to disparage ICE, Trump, Nazis, this last one in needlepoint. Some signs were hyper local: “We don’t need ICE, we have McConnell’s.” It was so crowded in some places that when anyone stopped to take a photo or tie their shoe, a mass of humanity bumped into them.

A protester wearing a banana suit holds a sign reading “fascist wanker, no kings” at Santa Barbara’s “No Kings” day. | Photo credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Indivisible Santa Barbara had organized a different kind of rally this time, one without speakers and only a request to keep the sidewalks and driveways passable, stay peaceful, and visit Juneteenth at Plaza del Mar afterward. Impromptu parades went down the center of the sidewalk as groups of friends chanted “This is what democracy looks like” or marched together in a procession headed for another spot along West Beach.

Millions of people turned out to the 1,500 No Kings rallies held nationwide. In Santa Barbara, one of the Indivisible organizers, Myra Paige, estimated that about 12,000 people were on the boulevard, though the Indy‘s estimate (based on a headcount of 50 people per 20 feet of sidewalk) is closer to 18,000; the police department’s unofficial crowd count is 4,000-5,000. The crowd had been wonderful and accommodating to the many monitors on hand, Paige said, with the police informing her this was a peaceful, no-problem event.

On the sidewalk not far from Los Banos was a group from St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Isla Vista. Linda Nelson was handing out red cards with information in English and Spanish on being stopped, attempts to enter a home, warrants, and searches. Nelson said she couldn’t believe the violence that she’d seen against peaceful protesters: “Nobody living in America should be treated this way.” If push came to shove, however, Nelson said that protesters could not impede law enforcement, but onlookers are able to step back when asked and take photos or record what they are seeing and hearing.

Saturday’s protest was peaceful, even cheerful for many. “It’s my birthday too!” said Leslie Westbrook, who started an Indivisible group in Carpinteria during Trump 1.0 and is a contributor to the Independent. “I am thrilled to see so many people coming out in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Ventura,” Westbrook said, “and I’m glad it’s raining on his parade today.”

Thousands of Santa Barbarans rallied in a peaceful “No Kings” day. | Photo credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The No Kings rallies formed in protest of the military parade Trump is holding in D.C. this afternoon, ahead of thunderstorms forecast for the evening. The date is the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, as well as coinciding with Trump’s 79th birthday and Flag Day. The red-white-and-blue abounded along Cabrillo Boulevard, as well as the flags of California, Mexico, Ukraine, and Argentina. Cars waving flags out their windows cruised by, honking their horns, with the crowds cheering in return.

No Kings protests also took place in Solvang and Lompoc, where 800-1,000 people gathered, many of them young, while a constant flow of cars honked their support. One supporter told the Independent, “When a big truck went by loaded with freshly picked strawberries, someone yelled out, ‘Who do you think picked those berries?'”

No Kings day protests took place in Lompoc. | Photo credit: Courtesy

In Santa Barbara, a number of those present were apprehensive about being there but attending to protest nonetheless. Many had bandanas or masks over their faces. One woman said she was concerned with the number of photos and videos being taken and the possibility of facial recognition software being used to identify people. It was seeing U.S. Senator Alex Padilla getting taken down that convinced her to show her support at the No Kings event, she said.

Some people declined to give their name or their full name during the rally. A young man who had graduated from UC Santa Barbara a few years ago said he felt emotional and nervous being there. The rally felt very personal for him. “All this is affecting my life directly,” he said. His father had been taken away by immigration agents when he was young, but has returned, and his mother is undocumented and very worried when she goes to work. “It means a lot to see so many people out here,” he said.

Many of the protesters said they turned out to show the community is coming together. “It’s important to show up and tell people where we stand,” said Ted Conrad. “If we don’t, that’s how fascism starts.”

A young photographer who had come from Santa Ynez said his parents were immigrants. “The ICE raids are not okay,” Diego Bautista said. “They said they were going to arrest criminals, not people who were going to work.” He’d been hearing that some parents were scared to go to their jobs for fear of being taken away. “And profiling people is just not right.”

A group of teens were worried about Trump’s attacks on trans rights and LGBTQ rights. “I can’t even vote yet, but I’m terrified for my family, for my kids,” said Sequoia, while her friend Lucas said their mother always told them to fight for what they believed in. “This is all going downhill really fast,” Lucas said, recalling the loss of Roe v. Wade during Trump’s first term. With them was Stan Copeland, the father of one of the teens. He’d been a captain in the Army, he said, joining to protect freedoms like the freedom to protest. What he’s been seeing going on in Los Angeles, “it goes against the oath we take to defend the Constitution,” he said. “Soldiers must do as we’re told, but not when it’s against the law.” He took exception to the “draft dodger who doesn’t respect what we went through, calling us suckers and losers. It’s a disgrace.”

By the Dolphin Fountain, another group of friends held signs and a flag reversed in the sign of distress. They were there to express their First Amendment rights, said Jennifer De la Palma, for their parents, families, and friends, many of whom are essential workers. “The community has such strong bonds, it’s so important in our lives to stand up,” she said. De la Palma said the flag she carried was to remind soldiers that they swore an oath to the Constitution, “not to a president.”

Seated on a bench along the boulevard was Larry Ferguson, holding a sign to the crowd that said “Happy Barfday.” He was headed for the pool hall once the protest was over, he said, but he had come down for democracy’s sake. “Democracy only works when the people support ‘We the People,'” he said.

Ferguson, who said he was 75, has “Trumpist” relatives and was concerned that the media tell the truth. “Some people believe the lies. How can we know how to vote if we believe lies?” he asked. He added that democracy would die or suffocate in the dark, but that the unity the people were showing on Saturday was a day that carried hope. “I needed that,” he said, “I really needed to feel some hope.”