After a surge of business during the pandemic years, the wine industry isn’t doing so hot these days. The preponderance of alcoholic and social inebriant options (such as cannabis), the rise of sobriety movements (both the wellness and temperance kinds), and the inherently high price of California wines in a confusing economy is leading to sluggish sales and dwindling visitation.

$1 tastings are now available at Tensley Tasting Room in Los Olivos | Photo: Courtesy

Veteran Santa Barbara County winemaker Joey Tensley believes he has one key to turning the tide. He’s dropping the tasting fees at his place in Los Olivos down to $1 — or $5 if you want to keep the glass.

That’s only $1 more than the price for tasting was back in 1998, when Tensley began his career. “Back then, you could walk into a tasting room, sample wines for free, and even take home the glass as a souvenir,” said Tensley in a press release. “The idea was to create a space where we could tell our story, let people enjoy the wines, and, ultimately, build a loyal customer base.”

Recognizing that the rising price of wine and even tasting room fees — which now can exceed $50 or much more, depending on the winery and region — are making wine less approachable to the masses, Tensley hopes this price drop will encourage younger and new people to check out the scene.

“If we want people to connect with what we do and what our region has to offer, we need to be accessible,” said Tensley. “We want people to feel welcome, not like they had to make an investment just to walk in the door.”

Tensley Wines is open every day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at 2900 Grand Avenue, Suite B, in Los Olivos. Call (805) 688-6761 or see tensleywines.com.