The Best of Los Olivos Wines Are Yours For the Sipping

For more than four decades, the charming town of Los Olivos has celebrated fall with the annual “Day in Country” festivities that include a parade, fun run, 80-plus arts and craft booths, a 5K race, pumpkin decorating, an apple pie contest, a scarecrow festival, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and last year’s new addition: the Los Olivos Wine Festival.

As part of this year’s 45th annual “Day in the Country,” the wine festival is back on Saturday, October 11, as a ticketed event ($60) in the peaceful gardens of St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley. All proceeds benefit the Los Olivos Chamber in supporting and promoting the beloved town. Guests will enjoy a curated tasting event with the opportunity to enjoy exceptional wines, meet acclaimed winemakers, and experience the charm of this iconic region.

The 2025 Participating Wineries include: Amada Cellars, Andrew Murray Vineyards, Beckmen Vineyards, Bien Nacido Estate, Carhartt Family Wines, Evan’s Ranch, Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard, Grassini Family Vineyards, Olive + Lavender Farms, Refugio Ranch, SAMsARA Wine Co., Storm Wines, Strange Family Vineyard, Slouch Hat Wines, Star Lane Vineyard, and more.

Guests will also enjoy live music, complimentary charcuterie cups, food available for purchase from Sando Food Truck and Chiltepin Mexican Food Truck, and a souvenir wine glass — all in a bucolic outdoor setting designed for relaxation and discovery.

Los Olivos Wine Festival takes place on Saturday, October 11, from 1-4 p.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. See https://bit.ly/3IVi8dT for tickets and more information.