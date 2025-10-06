Announcement

Pavement Repairs/Tree Work in Lompoc Over Next Two Weeks

By State of California Department of Transportation
Mon Oct 06, 2025 | 12:12pm

A project to improve the pavement and remove trees will take place on Highway 1 (“H” Street) and near State Route 246 (Ocean Avenue) will take place over the next two weeks.

The pavement repairs will be preceded by a tree removal operation near 112 North “H” Street and just north of State Route 246 near Walnut Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 8 and Thursday, Oct. 9 from 8 am to 4 pm. The No. 1 (left) lane will be closed in each direction during this roadwork.

Pavement repairs will take place on a single day between Monday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 17 between 7 am and 4 pm.  The northbound No. 1 (left) lane will be closed during this roadwork.

This work will result in delays not to exceed ten minutes. All businesses near this project will remain open.

The contractor for this $10,000 project is Mission Paving of Santa Maria, CA. 

