SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 7, 2025

Celebrate the Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the hardworking commercial fishermen who harvest it at the 22nd Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 18. This free community tradition at the Santa Barbara Harbor draws seafood lovers of all ages for a day of food, fun, and celebration. Timed with the opening of lobster season, the festival highlights the region’s freshest catch alongside live music, maritime education, free boat rides, sailing lessons, children’s activities, vessel tours, merchant treasures, and more.

22nd Annual Harbor & Seafood Festival

Saturday, October 18, 2025

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Harbor (Harbor Way)

The Harbor & Seafood Festival is more than a feast—it’s a reminder that Santa Barbara Harbor is a working harbor where over 100 commercial fishermen land millions of pounds of seafood each year, contributing $30 million to the local economy and beyond.



Visitors can enjoy an abundance of sustainably harvested seafood, meet fishermen face-to-face, and take home fresh-caught lobster, crab, and sea urchin “uni.” Local specialty booths will feature a variety of dishes, including fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbequed albacore, clam chowder, and seafood paella, as well as other delicious bites.



While Juan Dolor, Spencer the Gardner, and Cornerstone energize the mainstage, festivalgoers can shop for unique art, clothing, and keepsakes, or enjoy free vessel tours aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin and the Tall Ship Mystic Whaler. Harbor boat rides will also be available aboard Celebration Cruises’ Azure Seas, as well as SunSwept Sailing’s Kelpie, and —new this year—sailing lessons offered by Santa Barbara Sailing Center.

To encourage sustainable transportation, festivalgoers can take advantage of free bike valet services provided by MOVE Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is proudly presented by the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, Inc., Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants’ Association, and the Santa Barbara Yacht Club with support from valued community partners and volunteers.

For event details and the full schedule, please visit Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/HarborFestival).