A 9-Year-Old Lompoc Child Is Missing

A 9-year-old Lompoc child, Melodee Buzzard, is at-risk and missing. On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Melodee’s disappearance after a school administrator reported her prolonged absence, according to a press release. The sheriff’s office says Melodee was enrolled in a homeschool program as of October 2024.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies visited the home of Melodee’s mother, Ashlee Buzzard, on the 500 block of Mars Avenue in Lompoc. They said they did not find the child there, received no clear explanation of where Melodee was, and cannot confirm any recent sightings of her. The last verified contact with Melodee was a year ago, the Sheriff’s Office said, and her most recent photograph was taken two years ago.

The Sheriff’s office asks that anyone who may have seen Melodee or had contact with her any time in the past year come forward — and that even small details are helpful. You can reach detectives at (805) 681-4150. You can submit an anonymous tip at (805) 681-4171 or at SBSheriff.org.