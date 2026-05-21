In a world where creating art is often a solitary pursuit, a group of Santa Barbara painters decided that art — much like life — is better when shared. The result is “Friday Mornings,” a vibrant collaborative painting currently on display at Santa Barbara’s Illuminations Gallery through the end of May.

The abstract work was conceived and created by seven individuals who were brought together through an art class, held every Friday morning as part of SBCC’s Extended Learning Program. What began as a traditional painting course quickly evolved into weekly critique sessions, eventually spilling over into post-class coffee gatherings centered around art, creativity, and life.

Many of the artists credit teacher Carissa Luminess’s critique format for fostering a deep sense of camaraderie between them, ultimately inspiring this collaboration. “Our Friday morning class is not the typical studio workshop. It’s a critique class,” says Sara Hare, a longtime journalist-turned-aspiring artist. “We paint in our own studios, then bring in our work for feedback and discussion. It’s a very intellectual process. That dynamic is really the basis for our strong connection. If we had simply been sitting there painting quietly, we likely wouldn’t have built these relationships or been inspired to create something together.”

The final “Friday Mornings” collaborative painting on view | Photo: Courtesy

A section close up of the “Friday Mornings” collaborative painting | Photo: Courtesy

At a time when genuine connection feels increasingly rare, these Friday mornings became about far more than painting. “We’re in an era driven by social media, and most of the time we’re alienated from each other,” explains Hare. “This class became a way to connect, communicate, and ultimately create with people of different ages and backgrounds.”

Despite spanning generations and varying levels of experience — from established artists to those newly exploring abstract painting — the group found common ground in a shared love for the creative process.

Over the course of roughly 10 hours, participants Victoria Charters, Sean Fraer, Sara Hare, Helen Heising, Lizzie Olson, Ian Parker, and Sharon Whelan splashed, layered, and smeared acrylic paint over a five-by-five-foot square of raw, unstretched canvas. The first version, says Hare, resembled “New York subway graffiti art from the 1970s — a bit shocking and irreverent. We all just kind of did our own thing without talking through it.”

The final “Friday Mornings” collaborative painting on view | Photo: Courtesy

By the next iteration, they had found their rhythm. Taking the time to discuss color, form, and intention more thoughtfully, they slowly refined the underpainting to reflect a more communal vision. The final work — a colorful tableau of abstract images in sea green, cobalt blue, tangerine, and black — strikes a balance between collective harmony and individual expression.

Unframed and hung organically in fiber-arts style behind the front desk of the gallery, which is located at La Cumbre Plaza, “Friday Mornings” reflects both the whimsy and unity of its creation. “We are so grateful to Brian Woolford, one of the co-op members of Illuminations Gallery, who offered his personal space in the gallery for us,” adds Hare. “To have this guest artist opportunity means so much to all seven of us, who are thrilled to have been brought together by the magic and mystery of creative expression.”

More than a painting, “Friday Mornings” stands as a reminder of what’s possible when you make space for each other, showing that individuality and community can coexist on one canvas.

“Friday Mornings” is for sale at Illuminations Gallery, part of the La Cumbre Center for Creative Arts (LCCCA), an art collective that provides 24 members with studio and display space in previously vacant retail spaces in La Cumbre Plaza. The gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and is located at 121 South Hope Avenue.