Santa Rosa Island Fire Explodes to More than 10,000 Acres over Weekend

The wildfire sparked on Santa Rosa Island on Friday grew to more than 10,000 acres over the weekend, destroying two historic structures and encroaching on sensitive habitat for endangered plant species — including the rare Santa Rosa torrey pine tree, which is found only on the island and in two California preserves.

Problems such as wildfire run the risk of the trees disappearing from the island entirely. Five other rare plant species, found only on the island and nowhere else in the world, are also threatened by the fire’s spread.

The blaze started on the southeast edge of the island — in remote and rugged terrain between Ford Point and South Point — on Friday morning. Since then, it has grown toward the northeast edge, reaching South Wreck Road and Quemada Canyon Road. It is 0 percent contained. According to satellite imagery, the fire was about ½ mile from the Torrey Pines area as of Monday morning.

[Click to zoom] Map of the Santa Rosa Island Fire as of 5-17-26. | Credit: U.S. Wildland Fire Service



“Extreme fire behavior continues to challenge suppression efforts, including wind-driven uphill runs,” according to CalFIRE’s Monday incident update. “Structures remain threatened, while coastal marine layer conditions and high winds are impacting air operations. Additional challenges include protecting endangered species, cultural and heritage resources, and overcoming remote island access and communication limitations.”

According to the federal incident information system (Inciweb), two historic structures in the area were destroyed: Johnson Lee’s Equipment Shed on the western edge and Wreck Line Camp Cabin on the eastern edge.

Helicopter 964 successfully evacuated 11 National Park Service employees from Santa Rosa Island on Sunday amid the ongoing vegetation fire. | Credit: SBCFireInfo via X

On Sunday, 11 national park workers were evacuated from the island via helicopter, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. “The crew safely transported all personnel from employee housing — threatened with being cut off by the fire — to Oxnard Airport, with no injuries reported,” County Fire’s post on X reads.

Air resources have conducted daily flights over the island, according to Inciweb. Airtanker drops were attempted over the weekend, but unsuccessful due to unfavorable wind conditions. However, it says, crews were optimistic on Monday that shifting conditions may allow water drops to begin soon “in protection of values at risk, including the Torrey Pines.” In the meantime, firefighters have focused on preparing defensible space around park housing by reducing any flammable materials around them.

Additional supplies for the firefighting effort are prepped before transport via boat to Santa Rosa Island. | Credit: U.S. Wildland Fire Service

Helicopter 964 successfully evacuated 11 National Park Service employees from Santa Rosa Island on Sunday amid the ongoing vegetation fire. | Credit: SBCFireInfo via X



On Monday, work continued with preparations in the Vail and Vickers Ranch Historic District — prioritizing historic structures, like the main ranch house and island infrastructure. “Firefighters will focus on the pier as a priority and the bridge adjacent to the pier as these are key transportation elements for the island,” the incident update said.

As of Monday, a crew of 70 firefighters were battling the blaze, with incident command shared by the National Park Service and the U.S. Wildland Fire Service.

The weather on Monday presented clear skies and dry conditions. Firefighters were expecting “very active fire behavior,” but aircraft support may be able to assist as weather and wind conditions allow. Additional firefighters and equipment are scheduled to arrive this week to support suppression efforts.

While the cause is still under investigation, it has been confirmed to be human-caused. In the same area on Friday morning, a man reportedly crashed his sailboat in the shallows surrounding the island and fired flares.

The National Park Service has closed Santa Rosa Island to day use and overnight use at least through this week due to the wildfire. Visitors with campground reservations at Water Canyon Campground have been notified via email.