Santa Barbara Airport Announces New Nonstop Routes to Chicago and San Diego

In two back-to-back announcements this week, SBA confirmed that United Airlines will resume nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare starting April 6, 2026, and Alaska Airlines will reintroduce nonstop flights to San Diego International beginning April 22, 2026.

For those keeping track — yes, both routes were previously attempted during the uncertain COVID travel years of 2021–2022. They were later pulled when demand failed to meet expectations. While airport officials didn’t cite a specific reason for the suspensions, Lauren Gonzalez, SBA’s marketing supervisor, said the decisions were likely tied to broader business considerations — including aircraft availability, staffing, and pandemic-era travel behavior.

“It was a pretty successful couple years of offering it,” Gonzalez said in an interview. “Since then, we’ve been working with United and encouraging them to consider bringing it back. So we’re very happy that it’s finally happening.”

The Chicago route adds a major domestic hub to SBA’s existing service map, offering travelers access to hundreds of national and international destinations through United’s O’Hare network. United currently offers nonstop flights from Santa Barbara to Denver (DEN), Los Angeles (LAX), and San Francisco (SFO).

On the West Coast, Alaska Airlines will bring back its San Diego route for the first time since 2022. Originally launched in the summer of 2021 — during the height of COVID travel disruption — the service struggled to gain traction.

“At that time, it was actually quicker to drive to San Diego than fly,” Gonzalez said. “The timing just didn’t work out.”

The return of the San Diego route is part of Alaska’s broader push to strengthen intrastate service and expand connections through its San Diego hub, with onward flights to Hawai’i, Mexico, and Europe. The airline will also increase its service to Portland (PDX) from one to two daily flights starting in May 2026. Alaska currently operates nonstop flights to both Seattle (SEA) and Portland.

Tourism and business leaders welcomed the announcements as a boost for regional mobility and economic activity.

“Chicago is a vital Midwest hub for both leisure and business travel,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara in an SBA press release.

“This additional route further expands efficient, time-saving access to our region,” she added, referencing the San Diego service.

For those curious about where SBA currently flies:

Delta offers nonstop service to Atlanta (SBA’s farthest east destination) and Salt Lake City.

American Airlines flies to Dallas/Fort Worth and Phoenix.

Southwest Airlines covers Denver, Las Vegas, Oakland, and Sacramento.



The new United and Alaska flights are currently available for booking through their respective airline websites.