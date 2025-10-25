State to Weight In on Buellton’s Motel Ordinance 

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Buellton’s City Council has voted to delay the first public hearing for a proposed law that would impact low-income people living in motels on Avenue of Flags. Last night, Buellton’s city attorney, Greg Murphy, said that the state’s Office of Housing and Community Development (HCD) is still reviewing the ordinance. HCD’s input does not control the city, Murphy said. But he said that input is important to get.

“The request is that the staff report not be given and no public comments taken, because that will allow all of the information that the public comments are based on, as well as all of the council’s thoughts and future discussion, to be heard in the context of HCD’s input,” he said.

The law, which city staff originally introduced to the City Council in August, says that motels acting as monthly rentals would need to convert back to offering only short-term stays within six months of the law taking effect. Tenants of these motels would have up to a year to relocate, if they put their names on a list for affordable housing within six months of the ordinance’s passing. If that year-long period finishes in December or January, tenants on affordable housing waiting lists would have until February 1, 2027, to move out.

The ordinance will most greatly impact the 22-unit Farmhouse Motel. Red Rose Court, another motel, is exempted from this law. The San Marcos Motel offers two long-term units, and the motel at 480 Avenue of Flags has been slated for demolition since 2020.

The Farmhouse’s owner, Kerry Moriarty, has expressed opposition to this proposed law. At the October 23 City Council meeting, Buellton attorney Murphy said that Moriarty’s legal team reached out to HCD, which then contacted the city. Murphy said Buellton City Manager Scott Wolfe and Planning Director Andrea Keefer met with HCD representatives and gave the state agency documents they requested. He said this meeting occurred after the City Council hearing on the topic had already been noticed, and that HCD did not respond with input in time for the council meeting.

Farmhouse owner Moriarty says his motel plays an important role for the community, acting as both transitional housing and as a long-term home for many low-income people.

The city says these motels are not operating within city code and that converting them back to their original use is part of a plan to revitalize Avenue of Flags, one of the city’s main economic corridors. They have encouraged residents to apply for affordable housing in the county, including at one of the three new affordable housing complexes nearby that the city has supported.

The City Council plans to hear the ordinance as a first reading on November 13.