Ariana Sweeps into Sales

This week we’d like to introduce you to the newest member of our sales team: Ariana Hugo. When she started at the Indy, she jumped into meeting her clients, getting weekly ads in, and working on our big issues like Best of Santa Barbara® and our newly added Sandwich Week. Hugo has handled it all with a smile and a true go-getter attitude, ready to take on whatever project comes her way next.

When did you start at the Independent? What made you interested in a sales position?

I started at the Independent in June 2025. I was drawn to sales because it allows me to combine creativity and relationship-building — two things I’ve always enjoyed! I love connecting with local businesses and helping them find ways to share their story with the community through thoughtful advertising.

What was your position before joining the Indy team? How has it helped you and has it changed your view of sales?

Before joining the Independent, I worked as a marketing lead at Berkshire Hathaway, where I managed projects, designed ads for agents, and ran their social media page. That experience taught me how important collaboration, branding, and clear messaging are to effective marketing — all skills that translate directly into sales. While I no longer design ads myself, I now coordinate closely with our production team to make sure every client’s vision comes to life.

What has been your favorite issue to work on so far? What are some upcoming issues you’re looking forward to?

My favorite issue so far has been the Best of Santa Barbara® issue — it’s such a fun and community-driven project that really highlights everything special about our city. I’m looking forward to our upcoming holiday and new year sections, which give local businesses a great platform to showcase their events and promotions during a busy season.

What have been some of your favorite tips and tricks that you’ve picked up as you’ve started sales?

One of the best lessons I’ve learned is the power of consistency — both in advertising and in communication. Building long-term relationships and following up thoughtfully makes all the difference. I was a Communication major at UC Santa Barbara, and that background has translated really well into sales. It’s helped me understand how to connect with different audiences, tailor my messaging, and communicate effectively with clients.

Are you from Santa Barbara originally? What are some of your favorite places in Santa Barbara that you frequent?

I’m a Santa Barbara native and feel so lucky to call this place home. You can usually find me wine tasting in the Funk Zone, reading at the Rose Garden, or hiking one of our many beautiful trails. I also love playing beach volleyball and taking advantage of how easy it is to stay active outdoors here.

What do you like to do outside of work?

Outside of work, I love staying active! I take Pilates classes, lift weights at the gym, and dance at music festivals whenever I can. I also enjoy baking sweet treats and traveling, both within the U.S. and abroad. Exploring new places and cultures always inspires me and keeps life exciting.