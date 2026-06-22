Santa Rosa Island Will Reopen to Public Following Historic Fire

Channel Islands National Park announced that Santa Rosa Island will be reopening to the public for day trips as of July 1, about a month and a half after a catastrophic wildfire consumed almost 40 percent of the island.

“We know visitors are eager to return to Santa Rosa Island, and we are working carefully to restore safe public access while protecting park resources,” said Channel Islands National Park Superintendent Ethan McKinley.

Island Packers has boats scheduled to take day passengers to the island three days a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and alternating Fridays and Saturdays for the month of July. Their first trip is on Wednesday July 1, which already has seats booked.

[Click to expand] View of the burn scar and campground on Santa Rosa Island

Credit: Elaine Sanders



Guided hikes on the island will be available, but not required, to visitors who arrive via Island Packers boat. Access to areas affected by the fire, including the Torrey pine groves, will be restricted as teams work to restore the landscape and trails.

Visitors to Santa Rosa who arrive by private boat are encouraged to check the National Parks Service website for restrictions and closures before making their travel arrangements.

Campers will have to wait; reservations for overnight visitors have been canceled through August 13. Park officials will be reassessing campsite conditions at the end of July to provide a better estimate as to when visitors can get back to pitching their tents.