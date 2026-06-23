The Black Keys played the Santa Barbara Bowl hard in a sold-out show on June 13, bringing the crowd to a joyful climax with the earworm “Lonely Boy.” In other news, I’m old.

When I went to get my wrist band for beer, the security guard didn’t even pretend to look at my ID. Instead, she said, “We have free earplugs if you want them.” Thanks. Have you started adding protein powder to the beer, like they do at Starbucks? Can I get a rental Rascal to ride to the bathroom every half hour? Anyhow, they’re at the merch counter if you need them. Good quality.

The show took place on a relatively stripped-down stage, a “The Black Keys” sign up in bulb letters. Psychedelic graphics that looked like cellular paisley occasionally lit up the backdrop, but otherwise it was all Dan Auerbach on his guitar and Patrick Carney on his drums (and a tour band of four other guys backing them up).

The 25-50-year-old crowd was into it — longest beer lines of the season — but my favorite guy was my seat neighbor, Alan from Sydney. He was taking pictures and videos of the audience, like he hadn’t seen people for a while. He was crusty, and I’m pretty sure he was a prospector. He didn’t say he was, but I don’t know why he wouldn’t be. I assume he left his miner’s pick and his 40-pound brick of salt back at the claim.







The Black Keys, Santa Barbara Bowl, June 13, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

The Black Keys, Santa Barbara Bowl, June 13, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Disco ball onstage at The Black Keys, Santa Barbara Bowl, June 13, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

The Black Keys, Santa Barbara Bowl, June 13, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

The crowd at The Black Keys, Santa Barbara Bowl, June 13, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

The Black Keys, Santa Barbara Bowl, June 13, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

The Black Keys, Santa Barbara Bowl, June 13, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

The Black Keys, Santa Barbara Bowl, June 13, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

The Black Keys, Santa Barbara Bowl, June 13, 2026 | Photo: Elaine Sanders

Alan was in California for the first time since ‘49, and was looking for entertainment. He found this show, listened to one of their newer songs, bought a ticket, and was super excited to come see the Black Eyed Peas. I love Alan, and I will love Alan until our sun goes supernova, when I will have other things to think about.

The show started with a blazing blues rock guitar intro to “I Got Mine.” They played a handful of covers (their latest album Peaches! is all covers), a handful of songs off their most recent original album, Brothers, and a handful of their greatest hits. It was all mixed up to keep the most ardent fan and the radio hits fan equally excited to be there. Except for Alan, who kept waiting for “I Gotta Feeling.”

Those radio hits are crazy catchy, and I still find myself humming “Little Black Submarines” or “Wild Child” a week later. They played with tempo and rhythm change-ups on “Gold on the Ceiling,” keeping everything fresh for themselves and the audience.

They finished out the night with “Lonely Boy,” which brought the crowd to its feet in a jubilant dance fest. Even I joined in, pumping my fists, swiveling my hips, and kicking my walker into the aisle.