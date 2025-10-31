Santa Barbara Firefighter Inspires Young Readers with ‘Sparky the Brave’ Series

Jorge Hurtado | Photo: Courtesy

Santa Barbara–based firefighter Jorge Hurtado brings the world of wildland firefighting to life for kids with his Sparky the Brave Wildland Firefighter series. With two previous books about the importance of teamwork and lessons on fire safety and caring about the environment, his third book in the series, Sparky the Brave Wildland Firefighter: Engine Slug Adventures, will be released on November 1, continuing the story of Sparky the brave bear and his firefighting friends as they take on new challenges in the wild.

According to a press release, Hurtado began his firefighting career in 2016 as a seasonal wildland firefighter in the Cleveland National Forest near San Diego. He then worked at the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles. Since 2023, he has worked in Los Padres National Forest.

Through lively storytelling and colorful illustrations, Hurtado invites young readers to learn about the courage of wildland firefighters, the science behind fire, key fire prevention tactics and safety lessons, and the importance of respecting nature through stewardship. The books have become favorites for local schools and classrooms, public libraries, Junior Ranger and youth programs, community fire prevention programs, and family reading at home.

The books came about after “a build up” on the fact that there wasn’t enough awareness of wildland firefighters, as well as conversations with Hurtado’s nieces and nephews. “The news coverage doesn’t really cover us,” he shared. “We work behind the scenes. To give [wildland firefighters] more credit, I created the book for the public to know [about them].”

In terms of goals, Hurtado aims to educate and inspire. “The series works to inspire kids with the work of wildland firefighters,” he said, “and also to educate them about how wildland firefighters do their jobs — because their work is significantly different from the work of conventional firefighters.”

Jorge Hurtado reading to Mountain View Elementary School students | Photo: Courtesy



From this new story in the series, readers can expect a book all about the green, not the typical red, fire engines used by wildland firefighters. With a glossary at the end of the book with key terminology that might be unfamiliar to children and parents, this book sets up a valuable learning experience that helps readers understand the science and safety behind wildfire management.

For Hurtado, the lessons in the books stem directly from the values he’s learned on the job. “In general, wildland firefighting has taught me camaraderie,” he said. “You really can’t put in a hard day’s work without your coworkers. You need others to accomplish things. You need to be able to trust when you’re out here in the middle of nowhere.”

Hurtado hinted that the next books may feature aviation, helicopters, repellers, smoke jumpers, and more. Alongside the book series, he is releasing coloring books and other merchandise. On November 8, Hurtado will be giving away copies of his books alongside the Santa Barbara Fire Safe Council tent at Montecito Beautification Day at Montecito Union School. For more information, see Hurtado’s website.