Single-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 101 in Santa Barbara Took Life of Oxnard Man

Emanuel Aragon, 24, was killed in Saturday’s crash on Highway 101 near the Castillo Street onramp in Santa Barbara. Aragon’s family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and memorial costs. | Credit: GoFundMe

A 24-year-old Oxnard man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, November 1, on northbound Highway 101 near the Castillo Street on-ramp in Santa Barbara.

The man, identified as Emanuel Aragon, was driving a silver Acura TL sedan northbound at approximately 6:44 a.m. when he lost control for reasons still under investigation, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

“The Acura collided with a tree on the east side of US-101 northbound and the sedan overturned on the descending embankment,” Gutierrez said in a written statement. “As a result, the driver was ejected and sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Aragon was thrown from the vehicle onto the center lane, Santa Barbara City Fire Department Battalion Chief Brandon Paige confirmed. The crash occurred under foggy conditions, according to CHP’s preliminary report.

The collision prompted a full closure of the northbound lanes near Castillo Street for several hours as emergency crews responded. Northbound traffic was rerouted off the freeway, backing up surface streets into downtown Santa Barbara.

Two additional vehicles were involved in a separate collision in the same area shortly after the fatal crash. The occupants of those vehicles sustained minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

CHP says alcohol or drugs are suspected to be a factor in the fatal crash, though the investigation is ongoing.

Aragon’s family launched a GoFundMe fundraiser on Sunday to help cover funeral and memorial costs.

“It’s with much sadness that we share the passing of my brother, Emanuel,” wrote Abel Aragon on the fundraiser page. “Losing him has been incredibly hard for our family, and we’re trying our best to give him the farewell he deserves.”

“Emanuel was loved deeply by those who knew him. He had a kind heart, a warm spirit, and brought light into our lives.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser had collected nearly $13,000.

The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the incident.