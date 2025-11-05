Six-Year-Old Steals the Show at Toes in the Cove Longboard Classic

Jeremy “Turtle” Castillo entering the water with his daughter Reina | Credit: Benny Del Mar

The 2025 Toes in the Cove Rincon Longboard Classic kicked off just after sunrise on Sunday, November 2, bringing dozens of local surfers and even more spectators to the southeastern edge of Rincon Point for a full day of longboarding. Among the field of stylish noseriders and seasoned competitors was the youngest athlete in the event’s history — 6-year-old Reina Castillo.

Reina shared waves with her dad, Jeremy “Turtle” Castillo, who pushed her into sets and cheered from the lineup. “She took a couple on the head. Youngest contestant,” said Turtle, grinning as Reina darted across the sand post-heat. “Started surfing at 9 months old at the nose of my board.”

Reina was one of dozens of surfers from across the Central Coast who competed in the longboarding event. The first heat kicked off at 6:45 a.m. with the Men’s Masters 41-55 division. From there, heats ran nonstop through 5:00 p.m., including the Women’s 18-40, Junior Men 17 and Under, Legends 65+, and everything in between.

Toes in the Cove is locals-only — surfers must have an 805 address to compete — and brought together generations of Rincon riders in classic community fashion. That included a pre-party at Surf N’ Wear Beach House on October 29, where competitors picked up heat schedules, ate tacos, and honored this year’s Roger Nance Ohana Award recipient, Heather Hudson.

Hudson, who also serves as Heal the Ocean’s events coordinator, helped lead a beach cleanup during the event. “This community is a family and backs us all up,” Hudson said. “I’ve known these kids since they were little,” she added, looking back at a group of boys sitting on the beach in their dripping wetsuits.

Benjamin Wagner placed fifth in the men’s division | Credit: Benny Del Mar

On competition day, the surfers lucked out with near-perfect conditions. “Textbook Rincon,” said one announcer as heat after heat rolled through. Rincon delivered textbook 2-4’ lines with sunny skies, head-high pulses, and offshore winds from dawn to dusk.

The men’s final was a close one with each heat. Raymond Sayles took the win with a 15.46, narrowly edging out Evan Trauntvein and Marko Maramico, who came in second and third.

“It’s anybody’s game,” Maramico said after his heat. “In the last 20 seconds, I was in second, and then the guy from last just got the sickest wave. Just took off and got second. I got beat down to third … but it’s sick. Everyone’s ripping.”

Sayles, who surfed in red, was praised for his consistent footwork and poise. “Red is just solidifying it,” the announcer said. “Great footwork, great ride there, red.”

Local talent was not the only highlight of the day. Dolphins passed through the lineup, sharing a set wave with Timmy Davis in the early afternoon. But, while the dolphins were a sight to see, Reina riding her dad’s rainbow board was equally as heartwarming. “That’s the highlight. My daughter.” Turtle said, glancing over to her. “And the dolphins that just smoked through.”

The day ended up not being about the scores ― although shoutout to Luella Pace from Women’s 18+ for a score of 16.3 ― but about the community and its support. ​​That support can lay the groundwork for big dreams. As Reina Castillo put it: “I want to be a pro surfer.”