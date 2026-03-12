A Lompoc mother and widow was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking to catch a bus to work early February 4, police said, an incident that left her hospitalized with severe injuries and prompted her family’s fundraising effort.

Officers responded to the call at approximately 6:06 a.m. near Walnut Avenue and North H Street, according to Sgt. Scott Morgan of the Lompoc Police Department. The woman had been walking westbound on Walnut Avenue and attempted to cross the intersection when she was hit.

An officer arrived less than a minute after being dispatched and found the pedestrian suffering from multiple abrasions and bleeding from her left knee and shin area, Morgan said. Fire and medical personnel arrived shortly afterward and transported her to receive treatment.

Police said the driver left the scene, and investigators are continuing efforts to locate the vehicle and identify the person responsible.

Family members identified the woman as Sofia Cortez, who they said relies on public transportation to commute to her job at the Ridley Cancer Center in Santa Barbara. They described her as the primary provider for her household following the death of her husband from brain cancer in late 2022.

In a fundraising appeal posted online, relatives said Cortez suffered extensive injuries, including broken legs, a shattered pelvis and internal bleeding, and faces multiple surgeries and a lengthy recovery. As of Thursday, the GoFundMe campaign created to support her medical and living expenses had raised more than $9,000 of the $24,000 goal.

Morgan said the department’s investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.