A stolen bicycle with a GPS tracker led Santa Barbara police to a motel-room standoff and the arrest of two individuals with criminal histories on Saturday morning, after officers spotted the bike through the window of a motel room on State Street.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, dispatch received a 9-1-1 call just after 8:30 a.m. on December 13 about a GPS-equipped bicycle that had been stolen but was now pinging from the Agave Inn on the 3200 block of State Street. When officers arrived, they located the bike clearly visible inside a motel room and attempted to contact the occupants.

The two suspects, later identified as Adrian Rodriguez, 27, and Amanda DeLuna, 28, initially refused to respond or exit the room. Officers eventually surrounded the unit, and the pair surrendered nearly three hours later, around 11:45 a.m.

Police say both suspects had outstanding warrants and were in possession of stolen property and narcotics. They were arrested on charges including theft, narcotic-related offenses, and resisting arrest.

Both suspects have extensive criminal records — Rodriguez has an active misdemeanor case stemming from September 2025, involving resisting arrest, possession of fireworks without a permit, and drug paraphernalia. A warrant for his arrest had been issued on December 4, after he failed to appear in court.

DeLuna was previously convicted in 2024 for transporting and selling a controlled substance and was placed on two years of formal probation. Since then, her probation has been revoked and reinstated multiple times, most recently in August 2025, with a bench warrant still active at the time of her arrest.

Amber Frost, spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed that the case is “under review” with a court date yet to be scheduled.