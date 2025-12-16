Empty since the summer of 2023, the former Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Fairview Shopping Center will soon be home to a state-of-the-art pickleball facility with seven indoor courts and a host of amenities such as locker rooms, fitness equipment, ball machines, and a community lounge.

Already under construction, The Picklr Santa Barbara will be part of The Picklr network, a collection of 500 clubs across North America. The location is slated to open in the spring of 2026 and will operate seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight.

“The Picklr Santa Barbara is going to be an amazing venue for players of all levels, from total beginners to serious players, said owner Ted Guggenheim. “We’re committed to creating a welcoming, world-class facility that appeals to the entire community with tons of different programming, events, and coaching for every level.”

Through The Picklr Academy, Guggenheim said, players of all levels can train with certified instructors. Every membership includes nationwide access, allowing players into any Picklr club across the United States.

All seven courts will be finished with the same proprietary outdoor surfacing used by both The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and the Major League Pickleball (MPL) Tours, Guggenheim explained. They will also be outfitted with sound-dampening systems to make indoor play more comfortable.

A rendering of the new club | Credit: Courtesy

Once considered a niche activity, pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in America. Today, more than 13 million Americans play pickleball, with the 18-to-34 age group representing the fastest-growing demographic.

To celebrate the launch, Guggenheim and his wife, Trish, are planning a Grand Opening Month packed with events, including a complimentary six-week league for first responders and a benefit tournament supporting a local nonprofit.

Memberships will be tailored to allow juniors, families, and seniors to choose the level of access that fits their needs, the couple said, and non-members are welcome with purchasable day passes.

The Picklr Santa Barbara is currently accepting sign-ups for its “Founder Membership,” which offers players a lifetime discount on the membership annual rate.

Visit thepicklr.com for more information.