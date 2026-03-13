BREAKING: Trump Gives Sable Go-Ahead to Restart Oil Production in Santa Barbara Channel

[Update: March 13, 2026, 8:23 p.m.]: As of 7 p.m. Friday evening, the Santa Ynez Airport was reopened, authorities confirmed, and all Santa Barbara County Fire crews were cleared from the area.

[Original Story]:

A small helicopter crashed at the Santa Ynez Airport around 5:03 p.m. on Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Authorities reported the single occupant of the aircraft sustained minor injuries and is being transported to a hospital by ground ambulance. The airport is temporarily shut down, with one crew still on the scene. Authorities said more information is to come. 

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.

Sat Mar 14, 2026 | 04:43am
https://www.independent.com/2026/03/13/one-person-injured-in-helicopter-crash-at-santa-ynez-airport/

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