Santa Barbara’s beaches are shrinking, but who will pay to save them? Young activists think corporate polluters should foot the bill — not taxpayers.

Right now, the city is crafting a plan to protect its three-mile waterfront — stretching from Leadbetter Beach to East Beach — from rising seas and stronger storms.

These efforts could eventually gain support from the Climate Superfund Act currently making its way through the state legislature.

The bill, also known as the “Polluters Pay” Act, would require fossil fuel companies to help pay for climate-related damages — from coastal erosion to wildfires — driven by greenhouse gas emissions.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, student activists urged councilmembers to pass a resolution in support of the bill — which they did unanimously.

Their point was sharp: cities and counties are already spending millions to mitigate climate impacts. Why should residents pay the price?

Ethan Maday, a 10th grader from Santa Barbara High School and a lead activist in the “Make Polluters Pay” movement, framed it in elementary terms.

“You make a mess, you clean it up — that’s a rule of life,” he told the council. “Polluters should be held to that same standard.”

The discussion came on the heels of new research showing that the planet is warming and sea levels are rising faster than previously projected. California is already experiencing record high temperatures for March, while next year’s potentially huge El Niño looms on the horizon.

California’s coastline — and the infrastructure and economies that depend on it — is at major risk.

Santa Barbara’s waterfront is already facing coastal flooding and erosion. East Beach, for example, is “rapidly narrowing,” with some areas losing five feet of shoreline over the past 20 years.

Councilmember Mike Jordan warned that some properties along the waterfront could be “just gone” within a lifetime.

It’s a pain in the city’s pocket. The waterfront is a cornerstone of the local economy, generating $100 million in recreational value, supporting a $30 million commercial fishing industry, and contributing to the South Coast’s $2 billion tourism sector.

In terms of damages, storms cost the city $3 million in 2023 alone.

“These are issues we’ve been dealing with for a long time, but they’re becoming more costly and disruptive,” said Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire in a statement.

“We need to take proactive measures to protect our beaches and avoid the damage and disruptions we are now experiencing year after year.”

Student activists urged the Santa Barbara City Council to pass a resolution in support of the California Climate Superfund Act, which would require fossil fuel companies to help pay for climate-related damages. | Credit: Courtesy

The city is confronting this threat through a “Waterfront Adaptation Plan,” outlining options to address flooding and erosion over the next 30 years while improving beach access, recreation, and boating.

First and foremost is saving the sandy beach, city staff said on Tuesday. Other priorities include preventing inland flooding, safeguarding the working harbor, and providing continuous recreational opportunities, including walking and biking paths.

Staff is whittling down a list of potential solutions, said Timmy Bolton, the city’s senior climate adaptation analyst.

Different options come with their own achilles heels (like maintenance) he said, and range in timing — from quick wins already built into the budget to future, big dollar investments.

Potential measures include sand berms and dunes to build up and maintain beaches; adding a low-curb wall to Leadbetter; relocating features such as restrooms and paths to widen beaches; upgrading West Beach with better stormwater drainage; and constructing an elevated walking and biking path that can withstand flooding and connects the entire waterfront.

Over the next three months, the city will gather feedback on these different options through community events and board and commission hearings. Public input will help shape a draft adaptation plan expected in early 2027.

But the big question is funding. Some funding, through the city and state coastal agencies, is already secured. Future funding will be better fleshed out in the next phase, but will likely require a mix of state and federal grants, low interest loans and local sources.

The Climate Superfund could become a key source down the line for pricier projects — if it’s passed.

As noted by councilmember Eric Friedman, “We can’t do anything we talked about today unless there is funding — it shouldn’t be borne just on the residents of Santa Barbara.”

Public commenters, mostly college students, echoed that message.

“A Climate Superfund bill could do just that — provide funding to address coastal hazards as well as invest in wildfire mitigation efforts, community clean energy projects and expanding green jobs,” said Lauren Leland, Santa Barbara Make Polluters Pay Campaign Lead.

The Polluters Pay campaign has seen strong support on the Central Coast, with a resolution already passed by the County of Santa Barbara, joining other local governments across the state. States like New York and Vermont have recently introduced Climate Superfund legislation, as well.

“There’s no way that we can look at the effects that climate change is having on our community, see that we have an opportunity to make these polluters pay, and then still say no,” said Councilmember Wendy Santamaria. “I don’t see a world where we could ever do that.”